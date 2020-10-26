Lana from 90 Day Fiance is on Cameo now and she’s also speaking English in her messages to fans

Lana from 90 Day Fiance is on Cameo now. She is also speaking English in her messages to fans, which has left some viewers with questions.

David Murphey and his ongoing relationship with a Ukrainian woman named Svetlana, aka Lana, was a focus of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Their story had viewers intrigued from the beginning.

Despite the longevity of David pursuing Lana, the two had never met in person, or even video chatted. Fans were convinced David was being catfished. Lana finally showed up to meet David with the cameras rolling, of course.

It came as no surprise to viewers when David revealed at the Season 7 Tell-All that he and Lana were no longer together. David, at the time, was not convinced their relationship was over. He explained that Lana was under a lot of stress thanks to the TLC show.

Lana joins Cameo

The Instagram account, 90dayharvestusd, captured Lana and her message to fans that she was on Cameo. In the footage, Lana speaks to fans in English to explain what options she is offering on the platform. Those interested can get a special message from Lana for $35.

Cameo is a subscription-based social media platform that reality TV stars and celebrities use to interact with fans for a fee. Some people who use the service will donate proceeds to charity, but many, especially in the reality TV world, use it as a source of income.

Fans love to interact with their favorite stars, and Cameo is the way to do that. It is also another way for lesser-known stars to maximize their time in the spotlight.

Was Lana lying to David about her ability to speak English?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Lana had to use a translation device to speak to David. Fans were led to believe that Lana could not speak English at all. She even did confessional interviews on the TLC show in her native language.

All of a sudden, in her Cameo video, she speaks English and is pretty fluent in the language. Lana’s ability to deliver a punctual message in English has fans asking if she was lying to David the entire time.

The English speaking Cameo video is another reason 90 Day Fiance fans are sure Lana is nothing more than a scammer who used David for money.

Lana is clearly looking for some amount of fame. It took cameras rolling for her to agree to meet David in person.

Lana may be on Cameo, but the chances of her doing well are slim. She has one follower so far.

Plus, the comments section of the post featuring her video was not full of people supporting her. Most of the commenters laughed at Lana joining Cameo, wondering who would actually pay money for a video from her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus at TLC.