90 Day Fiance spoilers: Brittany is divorced after all — Here’s the timeline from her trip to Chicago to the actual divorce date

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal Brittany Banks is divorced after all. The timeline for her trip to Chicago and her actual divorce date have also come to light.

Fans watched as Brittany left a Chicago courthouse frustrated her divorce was still pending on the mid-season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Well, it turns out there is a whole lot more to Brittany’s divorce drama and her lying to Yazan about being married.

Timeline of Brittany’s Chicago trip to final divorce date

According to the Chicago Tribune, the court date where Brittany left frustrated on the TLC show occurred in December 2019. The website claims a permit to film outside the courthouse was obtained by 90 Day Fiance around the date of the hearing, though cameras were not allowed inside.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Brittany has previously said she spent years trying to dissolve her marriage to her high-school sweetheart. She expressed her anger over the several delays in the process.

“I just don’t get it. This is why it takes four to five years for people to get divorced because they’re not up there doing their job,” Brittany said during a confessional.

The reality TV star explained her now ex-husband was deported to Haiti a few months after they were married. Brittany filed for divorce a few years later.

Her first hearing during her trip to Chicago didn’t end with Brittany being granted a divorce. However, it was only a couple of months before Brittany was finally free of her ex-husband.

Brittany’s divorce became final in February 2020. The social media influencer was free and clear to go back to Jordan and begin a life with Yazan but did she?Y.

Social media sleuths can confirm Brittany is back in Florida and sharing content that Yazan’s mom would not think is appropriate. The future for Yazan and Brittany doesn’t look too bright.

Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to find out what happens now that Brittany Banks is divorced.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.