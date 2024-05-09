Lala Kent in talks to join The Valley — Is she leaving Vanderpump Rules?

With Vanderpump Rules paused for the foreseeable future, Lala Kent is lining up an exciting new gig.

Page Six reports that the former SURver is in “early talks” to join the cast of The Valley, which is set to film this summer.

The move isn’t surprising since the 33-year-old recently purchased a new home in the Valley.

It also helps that she has connections to the cast, which includes former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor.

The spinoff has been pulling in decent numbers for Bravo out of Vanderpump Rules, but the actual test will be how it holds up airing without the mothership series.

Adding some Vanderpump Rules alumni will surely interest fans, even if they’re not required.

Could Lala Kent be brought in to film with Kristen Doute?

The Valley is having a stellar freshman season, thanks to the new personalities and how they clash with cast members like Doute.

In recent episodes, Janet Caperna and Michelle Lally have iced out Doute, so perhaps producers are interested in bringing Kent in as an ally for Doute.

Kent did have a big rant about Ariana Madix not filming with Tom Sandoval despite being paid to film VPR, so we hope she has the same energy for the cast members trying to get out of filming with Doute.

The decision to pause Vanderpump Rules was a shocker, but after a season of watching everyone continually talk about Scandoval, it makes sense.

Lala Kent seems done with Ariana Madix

Kent’s outburst about Madix came out of the left field during Tuesday’s season finale and set the stage for what’s sure to be a shocking reunion.

The cast watches those scenes together for the first time at the reunion to capture unfiltered responses, which may or may not make the three-parter more interesting.

If Kent moves to The Valley temporarily, her best friend Scheana Shay will likely follow in her footsteps.

Like Kent, Shay recently purchased a home in the Valley, so it seems that the pair has been considering jumping to the spinoff.

Lala Kent is not leaving Vanderpump Rules

However, Page Six notes that Kent joining The Valley doesn’t mean she’s leaving Vanderpump Rules.

Instead, she’s expected to be a cast member when the show picks back up at some point down the line.

Vanderpump Rules ended by breaking the fourth wall, similar to The Hills’ series finale, leaving questions about whether the show is preparing for a reboot.

Although following a new group of twenty-somethings working for Lisa Vanderpump sounds interesting, Vanderpump Villa proves otherwise.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-11 on Peacock. The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.