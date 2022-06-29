Lala Kent gives update on Tom Schwartz rift amid Randall Emmett drama — Has she forgiven him?

Lala Kent reveals where she stands with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and her longtime castmate Tom Schwartz remain at odds over his ongoing friendship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala and Randall called off their three-year engagement after cheating allegations, and photos surfaced on social media showing the film producer partying with two young women.

Following the allegations, Lala promptly ended their relationship and is working on building a new life for herself and her 1-year-old daughter Ocean as a single mom. However, amidst the initial drama of her split from Randall, Lala also revealed she had stepped back from her friendship with Tom Schwartz after learning he had maintained contact with Randall despite his split from Lala.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Lala delved into a particularly awkward situation that took place over the Father’s Day weekend.

Lala Kent reveals where her friendship stands with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz

While speaking on her Give Them Lala podcast, the 31-year-old recalled that she almost had a run-in with Schwartz over the Father’s Day weekend. Lala had planned to spend Father’s Day with her friends Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor at their home. However, plans almost went south when Jax told Lala he was thinking of inviting Schwartz to the get-together.

“Jax tells me that Schwartz wants to come over to the house, he was like, ‘Is that okay?’ I was like, ‘It’s your house, you can have whoever you want over,’” Lala explained. “‘I’m not going to be very friendly, hope you guys don’t feel awkward when I’m going to be a b***h.’”

Lala added that Jax empathized with Schwartz’s current marital situation and defended his friend.

“He was like, ‘I know, but he’s at home and he’s depressed right now and he’s having a hard time.’ And I go, ‘Wrong f**king audience.’ You think I give a s**t that he’s sad and he’s having a really hard time? I don’t give a f**k.”

Lala continued her tirade by stating she and Schwartz could trade places hinting that her situation was much worse than his.

“And let’s not pretend you didn’t do this to yourself, Schwartz. I’m the wrong audience member,” she noted.

Lala claims she has no ‘beef’ with Schwartz despite her strong feelings

Although Lala’s feelings seemingly bordered pure fury, she further claimed that she is not “beefing” with her co-star because that would require a “resolution,” and she’s simply not willing to do that.

“I don’t feel like we are beefing. I think it’s you’ve shown to me what type of person you are, which, by the way, he’s not a bad person.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s willing to simply forgive and forget. According to Lala, her newest friendship stipulations require people in her life to “come correct” or she wants “nothing to do with you.”

“Beefing to me is you’re going toes, you’re going toes[-to-toes] and there will be a resolution in the end. There’s no resolution. I don’t want you f**king near me,” Lala shared.

She concluded her rant by noting, “I can’t have people around me — you could be as sweet as pie, but I’m telling you what, if you maneuver a certain way, you’re a f**king liability.”

Considering that Season 10 is just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Lala and Schwartz navigate each other.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.