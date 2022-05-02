Lady K calls American Idol just the start, reveals her new album

Lady K on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Lady K came a long way on American Idol.

Her story was special, raised in a rough childhood where they struggled to make it work. They lived in shelters and fought to make ends meet.

She hit her lowest point when her brother died by suicide and Lady K went on American Idol because she wanted her mother to have something to remember in her life other than his death.

Lady K exceeded all expectations and ended up in the Top 10, getting her chance to compete in Disney Night.

However, that is when her journey on the show came to an end. But, as far as Lady K is concerned, this was just the start of her music career.

Lady K reveals her future plans after American Idol

Lady K got a great chance to celebrate the week at Disneyland with a close friend.

She then went onto the stage during Disney Night and sang How Far I’ll Go from Moana.

It was another great performance for Lady K and she received praise from all three judges. However, for the second week in a row, fans didn’t vote for her and this time she went home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last week, she was in the bottom two with Tristen Gressett and the judges saved Lady K. This week, there was no judges’ save.

After her elimination, Lady K took to Instagram and let fans know American Idol was just the start of her music career.

“If I go,💫 there’s just no telling how far I’ll go 💙,” Lady K wrote on Instagram. “Thank you America🌏This ain’t the last time y’all will see LadyK ✨, this is the beginning..! Just watch.”

Lady K has an EP on sale now

Lady K also followed that post up with a second one that revealed she has an EP for sale, and she asked fans to help her get that album to rise up the charts.

“If y’all ready for a #tour let’s get this album to #1 go stream and download now ‼️‼️‼️” she wrote, along with the image of her album, Time of Your Life.

Lady K fans can find ways to stream Time of Your Life by visiting this page, which also includes links to her official website and some videos.

The Lady K EP has four songs on it, including Ghetto, Wasting Time, I Need You, and Time of Your Life. It is also available on most platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, and more.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.