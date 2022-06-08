Kylie Jenner’s fans lose it after older brother leaves awkward comment on ‘free the nipple’ photo

Kylie Jenner fans are not happy with one of her siblings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner’s fans lose it after her older brother leaves an awkward comment on her “free the nipple” photo.

The Kardashians starlet is known for sharing pictures on social media that get her fan base buzzing. Whether it’s of her or her daughter Stormi or one of her famous siblings, Kylie knows how to keep her fans talking.

There’s no question that pretty much anything Kylie and the rest of the Kar/Jer clan do garners a lot of attention. Good or bad, fans love to weigh on everything the reality TV family does via social media or in the press.

Kylie Jenner fans call out Brandon Jenner for awkward comment on her post

The other day, Kylie was a smoke show on Instagram with a post that saw her wearing a bikini top with nipples on it. In true Kylie fashion, she stunned, and the comments section was filled with replies.

Brandon Jenner, Kylie’s older brother and son of Caitlyn Jenner, popped into the comments to drop a smiling emoji and a raising hands emoji, which means celebration.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie fans were not happy with Brandon’s response, flooding the post with their thoughts and opinions on it.

Several of her fans believed the emojis left by Brandon were weird, with a couple of them reminding him Kylie’s his sister.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The dislike of what Brandon replied didn’t stop there either.

One asked what was wrong with Brandon, while another commented “incest,” and a different one disagreed with his answer. There was a final reminder that they are brother and sister.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Not everyone was coming for Brandon, though.

Some Kylie fans stood up for the singer and instead took aim at those taking his reply out of context. One user made it clear the emojis were not creepy, and another slammed those trying to make his comment creepy.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Is Kylie close with the Jenner side of the family?

Since Kylie became a household name via Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a child, fans have always wondered about her relationship with her Jenner siblings.

Caitlyn Jenner has four other children besides Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner. Along with Brandon, there is Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner, and Cassandra “Casey” Marino.

Brody has made claims regarding his relationship with his half younger sisters, including that he didn’t know Kylie was pregnant with Stormi until his niece was born. Brandon made a similar comment when Kylie revealed she was pregnant with her son.

Despite those comments, an insider close to Kendall and Kylie claims they are on the best of terms with all of their Jenner siblings. They are all adults who lead busy lives, so the siblings don’t see each other as often as they would like, but there is nothing but love for each other.

What do you think of Brandon’s reply to Kylie’s Instagram post?

