Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spotted on a romantic dinner date in Malibu

Kylie Jenner goes on a post-birthday romantic night out with boyfriend Travis Scott. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency/Xavier Collin

Kylie Jenner is having a beautiful start to her 25th year.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently had a lavish birthday celebration in the Bahamas.

Kylie Jenner stepped out with beau Travis Scott for a post-birthday romantic celebration.

The two were photographed heading into dinner at Lucky’s in Malibu.

The parents of two opted for a relaxed look. Kylie wore a curve-hugging grey dress with intricate ruched detailing. Her dress featured some sexy peek-a-boo with two cut-outs at the chest.

She accessorized her look with some white sneakers and a small black purse.

Kyle and Travis held hands as they made their way into Lucky

The beauty mogul held her boyfriend’s hand as they walked into the restaurant.

Travis also wore a casual look with a pair of distressed gray pants to match his leather jacket. Underneath he wore a white t-shirt with a big and colorful print. He accessorized with a pair of Jordans and a cap.

Pic credit: Maciel-Ngre/BACKGRID

The couple seems to be in a good place in their relationship right now. They welcomed a son in February, making them a family of four. The parents already had a 4-year-old, Stormi Webster.

Kylie took to social media to gush about the grand floral arrangements Travis got her for her birthday. The rapper filled her home with beautiful pink roses.

She also posted pictures with her sisters vacationing in the Bahamas.

Many members of Kylie’s family took to social media to send birthday wishes

Kylie also posted a sweet picture of her first-ever birthday. She captioned the post, “August 10th 1998 my 1st birthday party.” She added a blue butterfly and a white heart.

august 10th 1998 🦋 my 1st birthday party 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JmzfmUuM3V — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 10, 2022

Kim took to social media and shared pictures of herself and Kylie partying in The Bahamas. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @KylieJenner party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol)” She added, “Every year u amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones & just how generous your heart is. U are so special & one of one. U have so much love & happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.”

Happy Birthday @KylieJenner party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol)

Every year u amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones & just how generous your heart is. U are so special & one of one. U have so much love & happiness in your love that I pray for this forever pic.twitter.com/hAgCvoknPJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2022

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also took to social media to wish her baby girl a “Happy Birthday.” She shared throwback pictures of Kylie and shared this sweet message, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!”

Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! pic.twitter.com/DmVlxct1Qt — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 10, 2022

Kylie’s other sisters also took to social media to pay her a tribute. She seems to be in a happier place these days, after she recently came under fire for using her jet on minutes-long trips.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.