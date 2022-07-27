Kyle Viljoen spills Below Deck Med Season 7 tea, claims crew makes history

Kyle gushed over his Below Deck Med experience. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Viljoen has spilled some Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 tea and claims the crew makes history too.

The current season of Below Deck Med has only just begun, but it’s already riddled with drama.

Bosun Raygan Tyler’s behavior has sparked rumors she will get fired soon. After one of the deckhands, like Storm Smith, gets promoted, Season 6 alum Courtney Veale comes in to help the exterior team.

As for the interior team, Kyle, Natasha Webb, and Natalya Scudderand are vibing, but Natasha’s secret romance with chef Dave White is making waves. Natasha recently sent a message to Below Deck Med fans amid the craziness.

Kyle has been all over the place since his debut on the Below Deck spin-off, including a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The stew also spent last weekend with two Below Deck Mediterranean alums that fans love.

This week Kyle teased what’s ahead on his season of the hit yachting show, and it’s good.

Kyle Viljoen spills Below Deck Med Season 7 tea

In an interview with E! News, Kyle dished some dirt on what Below Deck Med fans can expect from him and his colleagues this season.

Kyle spilled the interior crew developed a close-knit bond this season with very little tension. There’s one blowup featuring him and Natalya.

“There is a huge clash to come; one that I’m certainly not proud of because the inner demon inside me arises during that moment. I literally see red and go for it. But it takes a lot to really put me in that position,” he shared with the website.

Aside from the interior bond, which Kyle referred to as a refreshing change from the usual interior drama, Kyle claims the Season 7 cast makes history. How that happens has to do with them dressing up in costumes.

Without giving away any spoilers, Kyle teased on one charter he rocks a pink vibrator, which no one claimed.

“I didn’t know that we could even cater to this type of event, and it’s never been done before on any season of Below Deck,” the stew expressed.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen calls Raygan Tyler ‘weakest link’

As mentioned, Kyle stopped by WWHL this week, where he was a guest with Below Deck Down Under’s Chef Ryan McKeown. In true Andy Cohen fashion, he had the guys play a game called Shady Slide where questions had the guys dishing some dirt.

The Shady Slide asked both guests to name the weakest link on their crew. In a shocking turn of events, Ryan named himself.

Kyle, at first, didn’t want to go there but did end up naming Rayan. However, the stew said she’s the weakest link at this point and also gave props to the deck team being strong sometimes.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been quite entertaining so far. Kyle Viljoen teased a tiny bit of what’s to come, including stews fighting and a vibrator costume.

What are your thoughts on Season 7?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.