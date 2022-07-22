Below Deck Med’s Malia White goes braless in little black dress to celebrate

It’s been quite a week for Malia. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White goes braless in a little black dress with a plunging neckline to celebrate a milestone.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med is underway but sans Malia as bosun. Raygan Tyler has taken on the role Malia had for the past two seasons.

However, fans are not feeling Ragan, with Below Deck Mediterranean viewers declaring she makes Malia look good.

There’s no question Malia earned her fair share of backlash during her three seasons on the hit yachting show.

First, when she was in a love triangle with Adam Glick and Wes Walton. Then when she played a part in fan-favorite Hannah Ferrier getting fired.

These days Malia’s focused on her yachting career, her Total Ship Show podcast, and a couple of milestones.

Malia White goes braless in little black dress to celebrate

This week Malia celebrated a social media milestone braless in a little black dress with a plunging neckline that showed a different side of the yachtie.

Malia marked hitting the 500k Instagram followers mark with a huge smile on her face. The reality television starlet shared a photo to IG of herself in her happy place, on a yacht, in a casual black halter top dress that tightened in the front.

With one hand out as if she was telling someone to stop, Malia’s long hair was straightened and down. The black dress had such a low plunging neckline that a bra was not an option for her.

“Cheers to 500k followers! Thank you all for the continuous love & support through my journey! If anything, I hope this page inspires young women to follow their dreams no matter where they might take you,” was the caption on Malia’s post.

Later, Malia’s boyfriend, Jake Baker, and Katie Flood used Instagram Stories to express their happiness for Malia. As Below Deck Med fans know, Malia met Jake and her good pal Katie during Season 6.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram and @katiefloody/Instagram and @bakeyjakeyy/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum Malia White celebrates her 32nd birthday

It was quite a week for Malia, who also celebrated her 32nd birthday on July 20. Malia used Instagram to share the romantic night Jake planned for his lady love.

The IG post had several photos of Jake’s surprise with a little help from the guests and crew on her current yacht. Jake was waiting on the beach for Malia with a romantic picnic.

Malia admitted it was going to be hard to top this birthday due to Jake’s romantic gesture.

She may not be on Below Deck Mediterranean right now, but Malia certainly knows how to keep her followers entertained.

Malia joins her pal Bugsy Drake who recently gave fans something to talk about in a black bikini and a powerful message. Delaney Evans also has fans buzzing thanks to a kiss with a mystery man on the beach.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.