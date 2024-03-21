Kyle Richards ‘tired’ of family drama amid claims Mauricio Umansky split being dragged out for TV

Kyle Richards has addressed all the drama surrounding her family, and she’s had enough of it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out as she and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umnaksly, are being accused of dragging out their separation for reality TV ratings.

Season 13 of RHOBH ended with a reunion where Kyle was blasted by fans for declaring her personal life was nobody’s business.

However, over on Mauricio’s Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills, he’s spilling all sorts of tea, including the feud between him and Rick Hilton.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paris Hilton came for Mauricio while sticking up for her father.

Now, as Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills drops, Kyle has spoken out about the family drama after she worked hard to rebuild her relationship with her sister, Kathy Hilton, after their RHOBH Season 12 rift.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards admits she’s ‘tired’ of family drama

During an Amazon Live, Kyle was asked about her reaction to Paris slamming Mauricio and defending her dad, Rick.

“I am just kind of tired, you know, hearing about everything over and over again,” she expressed. “For me, it was like, ‘Ah, the reunion is done, thank god.’ I can exhale and relax a little bit. And then I was like, ‘Not too soon, Kyle.'”

There are more showings coming out this week, with Netflix releasing Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 tomorrow, Friday, March 22.

“My family is all in the public eye,” Kyle stated. “It’s weird to think I am on television. My niece is on television. My sister is on television on her show and has been on my show. My family is on television, my daughters. It’s a lot.”

Page Six captured the Amazon Live, which came out just as claims that Kyle and Mauricio are dragging out their inevitable divorce for reality TV ratings have spread like wildfire.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky accused of dragging out separation for TV shows

With two high-profile television shows on the line, TMZ has reported that a source close to Mauricio and Kyle said they are milking the split to make good TV for fans.

After all, RHOBH Season 13 just ended, and Buying Beverly Hills is just dropping, and their split will definitely have eyeballs glued to TV screens.

The unnamed source shared with TMZ that the couple has reached the point where a reconciliation isn’t even possible. Instead divorce will be the next logical step, but neither Kyle nor Mauricio are rushing into it.

Aside from concern over their daughters, their respective TV shows are another reason, according to the insider. Plus, they can live separate lives in their many homes and not really ever have to interact unless the cameras are rolling.

Perhaps once Buying Beverly Hills has hit Netflix airwaves, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky will announce their divorce. The move would give each of them a storyline for the next season of their respective shows.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 will begin filming in April. Netflix hasn’t said anything about Buying Beverly Hills Season 3, but it’s a safe bet it will happen as the network will want to capture the fallout of the drama with Mauricio and Kyle.

Do you think Kyle and Mauricio are milking the split for reality TV ratings?

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres on Friday, March 22, on Netflix. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.