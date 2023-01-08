Kyle Richards stuns in fitted gown, considers throwing another white party for RHOBH

RHOBH star Kyle Richards hinted she might throw another white party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is considering bringing back her infamous white party.

Longtime RHOBH fans will recall the elaborate events thrown by Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, over the years.

The swanky events were elaborate and elegant, just how Kyle likes a party, and it was the type of event everyone in Beverly Hills wanted to attend.

In addition to the stunning decor and up-scale dress code, the white party has also been the scene for a few iconic RHOBH moments.

Taking to social media, Kyle recently shared a stunning shot of herself decked out in a floor-length white gown and hinted she might be ready to bring the white party back to Beverly Hills.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If that’s the case, is Kyle also hinting that RHOBH is sure to return for Season 13?

RHOBH star Kyle Richards is dazzling in white, hints at the return of her famous white parties for the upcoming season

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kyle shared a post made to a fan account that showed off the actress’ stunning beauty and physique.

In the snap, Kyle struck a pose with her body turned sideways toward the camera.

Her hands were thrown up in the air, and her face had an adorable look of (phony) surprise.

However, it was the white gown that ultimately stole center stage from Kyle’s knockout looks.

Pic credit: @kylerichards/Instagram

The floor-length gown was fitted perfectly to Kyle’s petite frame. It included a high neckline with a tastefully placed cutout around her chest.

The white number also included sleeves and a massive cutout at the back, barely visible in the picture.

Kyle kept her hair and accessories on the more muted side. Her brunette tresses were pulled back with just a hint of volume found at the crown of her head.

She wore a dazzling bracelet and dangling earrings to round out the look.

In the comment section for the share, Kyle wrote, “Considering doing a white party again. It’s been a minute…”

Kyle sets the record straight about her slim and fit physique

Kyle recently came under fire from critics who accused the star of using Ozempic, a diabetic injection medication, to shrink her already tiny waste.

The users took to the comment section of Kyle’s friend and former RHOBH co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, who posted a picture of their group of friends post-workout.

While Teddi aimed to make the post about the importance of friendship and the value of holding one another accountable, haters questioned if it was “accountability or ozempic.”

Kyle wasted no time in slamming the notion that she’s been using the medication to help her lose weight and urged the users to stop spreading “lies” about her.

If Kyle and Mauricio do bring back their white parties, it could make for some top-tier drama for the show’s upcoming seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.