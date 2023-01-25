Kyle Richards opens up about weight loss, denies Ozempic rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been looking extra trim of late – and now she’s revealed the true reason.

Earlier this month, the reality star showed off her recent weight loss in an Instagram bikini shot, sparking rumors that she might have had a little help slimming down.

Some fans suspected Ozempic, the diabetes medication that has recently gained off-label popularity as a weight loss drug, while others suggested that she’d had a tummy tuck.

But this week, Kyle shot down those rumors, appearing on the podcast hosted by her fellow Real Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge to clear up the speculation.

On Monday’s episode of Two Ts In A Pod, Kyle revealed that she had, in fact, thinned out in recent months – but also that she did it the old-fashioned way, through diet and working out.

“I’ve never taken Ozempic,” the Bravo star said. “None of that.”

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards reveals weight loss secret

On the podcast Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG opened up about her weight loss journey, sharing the diet and exercise regimen that had helped her to slim down.

After gaining some extra pounds over the summer, Kyle said, she had been determined to shed the excess weight.

“I said, ‘That is it,'” the Real Housewife stated. “I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol.'”

Kyle explained that at first, she had only planned to cut out the offending food groups for “maybe two or three weeks,” but she stuck with the diet after noticing how much healthier she felt.

“I was losing weight. I was working out every single day,” the Bravo star said. “I felt so good. I was like, ‘Why would I go back to that?'”

Kyle revealed that she still has not had any alcohol since committing to the plan but will still indulge in an occasional “bite of birthday cake.”

Kyle Richards clears up Ozempic rumors, says she ‘never tried’

On the show, Kyle also addressed the speculation that she had used Ozempic or another weight loss aid – rumors the Halloween actress fervently denied.

“A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic,” the OG Real Housewife said, adding, “To clarify, I’ve never taken Ozempic.”

Kyle noted that she also hadn’t taken Mounjaro, a similar diabetes drug also used to lose weight, or tried “any of the shots.”

“None of that,” the Bravo star clarified.

Kyle also shot down the rumors that she’d undergone weight loss surgery, as some fans had speculated. The star clarified that the only plastic surgery she’d had done was a breast reduction.

RHOC alum and podcast host Tamra Judge, who had stomach surgery in 2016, even looked Kyle over to confirm.

If the Halloween Ends star had had her tummy tucked, Tamra declared, “This whole thing would be a scar. Do we see a scar? No.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.