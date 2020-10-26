Kyle Richards launches annual mammogram day in honor of mother and ex C. Thomas Howell posts sweet Instagram message 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards launched an annual mammogram day in honor of her late mother, Kathleen Richards.

The Kyle Richards Annual Mammogram Day was held at the Bedford Breast Center on Oct. 24 and gave free mammograms to women in need.

Kyle posted a picture of herself honoring her mom on Instagram, and Kyle’s ex-boyfriend, actor C. Thomas Howell, congratulated her and took a walk down memory lane in the comments.

“Your mother, was so kind to me. Lord knows why, but she loved my horses and would laugh like hell when I’d pull into Bel-Air and unload Tarzan and turn him loose in your backyard… she was tough as hell… but we connected and she treated me so well… I’ll never forget her. RIP,” wrote the 53-year-old actor.

Kyle replied to her ex-boyfriend that her mother loved him. “Aw she loved you so much. If we ever had an argument she would always take your side,” wrote Kyle.

Her good friend Kris Jenner also congratulated her friend in the comments. “This is amazing so proud of you!!,” wrote Kris.

Kyle, who was wearing all pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, captioned the photograph, “Yesterday was a good day launched the annual Kyle Richards mammogram day in honor of my Mom,” wrote the RHOBH star.

She continued, “Women who are not in the position to get a mammogram were able to come to the @bedfordbreastcenter and get a free mammogram and screening. Thank you @bedfordbreastcenter for partnering with me to make this happen #breastcancerawareness.”

Kyle’s mom didn’t have a mammogram for five years

Kathleen Richards died at the age of 64 from breast cancer in 2002, and Kyle has said that having a mammogram sooner would have changed the outcome. Kathleen did not have one for five years.

“When I think about the fact that my mom did not have a mammogram for five years because she was afraid, it tortures me, you know? So, I don’t want other women to suffer like that or their loved ones to suffer too,” said Kyle.

If the disease is caught early, it has a 99-percent survival rate after five years.

She added that she wanted to use her platform to remind people to do self-exams and get an annual mammogram. Kyle partnered with Dr. Heather Richardson for Annual Mammogram Day in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The RHOBH star hopes that by discussing breast cancer and the importance of early detection openly, women will overcome their anxieties about having a mammogram to remain in good health.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.