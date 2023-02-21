Kyle Richards hints that RHOBH filming has started

The longest-running star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is ready for her close-up!

The OG diamond holder, Kyle Richards, took to her Instagram Stories with a tease that could possibly be about the filming of Season 13.

Sitting in her car in a pink sweater and a soft glam, Kyle captioned her selfie, “ready or not…,” and if she means filming, viewers are ready.

The hit Bravo show has been on hiatus since the Season 12 reunion aired, and executive producer Andy Cohen announced in November that the show was “taking a minute break” and would resume filming after the new year.

Typically, Housewives shows go straight from the reunion to filming the next season. However, the ladies of Beverly Hills were still reeling from the traumatic reunion, so maybe a longer break was in order this time around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With casting decisions seemingly finalized, crews are hopefully getting ready to descend to the 90210 and find out what the ladies have been up to since the reunion.

Kyle Richards is camera ready for filming. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

RHOBH: Kyle Richards took time away from her castmates when Season 12 ended

Kyle revealed in a recent interview that she had to “take a little step back since the reunion” and has only talked to her fellow Housewives over the phone or text, but not in person.

The mom-of-four said she had been texting Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, exchanged messages with now-former Housewife Lisa Rinna, and still talks regularly to BFF Dorit Kemsley.

Admitting that the last season “was not really fun” for her, Kyle said she has not seen many people, but she does remain active on social media with friends not related to the cast, like Teddi Mellencamp and longtime friend Faye Resnick.

Notably, she did not mention her sister and Housewives friend-of Kathy Hilton, which leads fans to wonder if the two are still on the outs or if they have made any progress in repairing their friendship and sisterhood.

Many casting changes shocked fans during the hiatus

In January 2023, Lisa Rinna announced she would not be returning to RHOBH after eight seasons as a full-time Housewife. After a tumultuous Season 12, fans were not shocked that Lisa decided to turn in her diamond before Bravo took it from her.

Lisa admitted it was the longest job she held in her 35-year career, but said she was excited about what the future held for her. The hustler will likely stay busy with her business ventures, Rinna Beauty and Rinna Wines.

Diana Jenkins also cut her time as a Housewife short after only one season, but she has a great reason to bow out early.

She announced in December 2022 that she was pregnant with her fourth child, and with her new pregnancy being high-risk, Diana decided to follow her doctor’s orders and take it easy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.