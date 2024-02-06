Kyle Richards and Teresa Guidice are the longest-running Housewives amid Kandi Burruss’ exit

Kandi Burruss is the hot topic this week after she dropped a shocker over the weekend and announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While on the Grammy’s red carpet, Kandi said it was time to take a break after 14 seasons on the show. The 47-year-old joined the Atlanta franchise in Season 2, and she left ahead of Season 16.

That now puts two OGs in the top spot for longest-running Bravo Housewives.

If you haven’t guessed yet, we’re talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Guidice, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards.

Say what you want about these controversial OGs, but whether you love them, or hate them, they have made their mark on their respective franchise.

The lives of both women have come full circle since we first met them years ago, and their exit would spell the end of an era.

Teresa Giudice has been a cast member on RHONJ for 13 seasons and counting

There’s a reason they call her the queen of Jersey because Teresa has given her all to the franchise since day one.

RHONJ premiered its first episode on May 12, 2009, and the mom of four was joined by Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, and Danielle Staub with Dolores Catania in a friend role.

Over the years, we’ve seen her go from a stay-at-home mom to a millionaire entrepreneur, a New York Times Best Seller, and a podcaster.

We’ve watched her kids grow into adults, and we witnessed her legal issues and ultimate prison sentence.

While she was away serving her 11-month sentence, the Bravo cameras followed the Jersey Housewife and her kids in a spinoff, Teresa Checks In, which aired in 2015.

The show also chronicled her divorce from Joe Giudice, her ongoing family feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and we watched her grieve the death of both parents.

Most recently, we got a glimpse into the OG’s new romance with Luis Ruelas, and in Season 13, viewers tuned in to watch their extravagant wedding.

A lot has changed for the 51-year-old since we first met her over a decade ago. She is currently the only full-time OG cast member still on the show, and even her distractors will admit that Teresa is the face of the Jersey franchise.

Kyle Richards is the only OG still on RHOBH after 13 years

RHOBH aired its first episode on October 14, 2010, with Kyle, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky along with their four kids.

Her sister Kim Richards was also a main cast member, along with Adrienne Maloof, Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, and Camille Grammer.

Over the years, the other women have exited the show, leaving Kyle as the only original cast member still representing the 90210.

Kyle’s tumultuous relationship with her sister Kim was chronicled in the early years, and in Season 12, we also got more insight into her rocky relationship with her older sister, Kathy Hilton.

We also witnessed the end of Kyle’s friendship with Lisa Vanderpump before her exit from the franchise.

Sadly, Kyle’s marriage hasn’t survived the reality TV curse, as she and Mauricio announced their separation in 2023.

It’s been a rocky season for Kyle amid her marital woes, and she took the coveted first seat beside host, Andy Cohen at the recently filmed reunion– much like she has for the past 12 years.

Love her or hate her, Kyle Richards deserves that RHOBH diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.