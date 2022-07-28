Krysten and Mitch discuss sexual frustrations in upcoming episode

Krysten and Mitch were matched on Married at First Sight Season 15 in San Diego. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15 is off and running now that all five couples are hitched.

Most couples have been very pleased with their match, but Mitch is still on the fence regarding his attraction to Krysten.

On the other hand, Krysten is eager to make it work with Mitch and loves his bald head, and finds him handsome.

Trailers for the upcoming season teased Mitch and Kyrsten have a rocky experience in their marriage as they struggle to connect.

During Afterparty, fans were shown an exclusive sneak peek featuring an awkward conversation between Krysten and Mitch on their honeymoon.

In the clip, Krysten and Mitch discussed sex and didn’t appear to be on the same page regarding the subject.

Krysten opens up about sexual frustrations with Mitch

Keisha Knight Pullman introduced a sneak peek of the next episode on Afterparty that teased trouble in paradise for Krysten and Mitch.

In the clip, Krysten and Mitch sat down for a meal as Krysten opened up about the lack of physical intimacy in their brief relationship.

Krysten expressed, “I know this is crazy, but I um, I wouldn’t say I’m sexually frustrated; this is like our third date that would be wild. But I definitely would be comfortable advancing more in the physical, sexual department.”

Mitch, whose family and friends described him as brutally honest, replied, “I wish I felt a little bit more of that at this point. Um, and it’s just not quite there for me right now.”

While Mitch has not outright suggested he’s unattracted to Krysten, he appears not to feel much physical attraction to his wife.

Lack of attraction has been a major issue for MAFS couples in the past and could doom Mitch and Krysten’s marriage, among other red flags.

MAFS season preview teases drama

Mitch and Krysten aren’t the only couple with a rocky road ahead of them on Married at First Sight Season 15.

Now that all the weddings have taken place, the show was able to reveal a more extensive season preview.

In the preview, Morgan declares losing trust in her husband, Binh.

Alexis appears to be uncomfortable with Justin’s early use of the l-word.

Nate looks hurt that Staia may not have faith in his ability to build wealth and success with her.

Lindy also is seen sobbing after an encounter with her husband Miguel in the trailer.

Even two of the couple’s dogs are teased as getting into a skirmish.

Time will tell how all the couples’ marriages play out as Married at First Sight Season 15 continues.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.