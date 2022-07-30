Kris Jenner goes makeup free to show off skincare routine 

Kris Jenner makeup-free shows her bare-face to promote Kim Kardashian’s skin products. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kris Jenner bravely went makeup-free as the Kar-Jenner matriarch promoted her daughter, Kim Kardashian’s skincare line, which dropped last month.

Kris appeared in the 4-minute 52-second video, where she revealed her skincare routine before bed. Kris started the video wearing makeup, but she quickly removed it during the bedtime routine.

The momager wore nude tones, the colors associated with SKKN packaging, including a beige robe and matching headband as she spoke to the camera.

Kim Kardashian posted the makeup-free video on her Instagram feed, where her 327 million followers will ensure maximum exposure for her new brand.

Kim wrote in the caption, “My mom @krisjenner gives you a glimpse into her nighttime routine with @SKKN.”

Kris started the video, “Hey everybody, it’s Kris, and I’m here tonight at Kim’s SKKN office.”

Kris Jenner goes makeup-free for SKKN video

The camera panned to Kim’s product and a label for SKKN while white subtitles documented Kris’ words.

Kris continued, “I just wanted to show you guys my routine.”

Kris ran the faucet from the neutral-toned, minimalist sink, which Kim and Kanye made famous.

Kris sang the praises of Kim’s line and expressed excitement over finding a new routine that works. She said that two days after she began the new regimen, her cousin approached her and complimented her glowing skin.

Kris Jenner outlines her new beauty routine with SKKN products

Kris began her routine with a cleanser, which she rubs on her face to remove her makeup. Next, Kris exfoliates with another SKKN product, to remove dead skin. She complimented the rose essence present in the exfoliator and even applied the product to her lips.

A fresh-faced Kris explained that step three was a toner, a new addition to her routine.

She said that in the past, she was not a proponent of toner, but revealed that the SKKN toner made a huge difference. Next, Kris adds Hylauronic Acid to her face to prepare her skin for the rest of the routine. She followed the Hylauronic Acid with Vitamin C and then a night oil.

Kris advised viewers to use the product on the neck because the neck shows early signs of aging. She revealed that she uses any excess product on her hands and does not waste any.

Kris and the Kardashian-Jenner business ventures will be featured in Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres in September on Hulu.