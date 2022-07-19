Kris Jenner in sheer curve-hugging dress flaunts SKIMS

Kris Jenner rocks sheer dress and wears SKIMS as she strikes a pose on a yacht. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kris Jenner represented her daughter, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, as she posed in the lap of luxury overlooking the water.

Kris has been in Europe, where she and North West watched Kim walk the runway for Balenciaga at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Then, she jetted to Italy, where she watched a Dolce and Gabbana show with other fashion enthusiasts, including Emma Roberts and Sutton Stracke.

Now, she enjoys yacht life and has pictures to prove it.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared photos from a massive yacht, where she wore a sheer and curve-hugging dress on the ship deck. Behind Kris were endless water, blue skies, and an island in the distance with historic architecture.

Kris Jenner’s dark hair was in her signature cut close to her head in a short style.

She placed one hand on a large pole aboard the boat and another on her hip as she took a page from Kendall Jenner’s book and struck a pose.

Kris Jenner poses in sheer dress, gets Kim Kardashian’s approval

Kris wore a sheer black dress with orange, green, and yellow prints. Beneath Kris’ dress was a garment from Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line, which she was sure to tag. Kris sported oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from UV rays.

Kris shared the shots on her Instagram, where she boasts 49.3 million followers. Many of her followers showed love for The Kardashians star, including Kim Kardashian and Kathy Hilton.

Kim expressed approval of the brand plug and wrote, “Looking [bomb]” with several bomb emojis. Kris’ longtime friend Kathy Hilton also showed love and commented with fire emojis to indicate hotness.

Kris wrote in the caption, “Yep I’m wearing @skims @kimkardashian.”

Kris Jenner reveals the premiere date for The Kardashians Season 2

Kris Jenner excitedly revealed the premiere of Season 2 of The Kardashians with a social media share. Kris posted a 1-minute, 27-second clip which featured her with her daughters as they underwent the trials and tribulations to be featured during Season 2.

Kris began the clip, “Okay Season 2. Here we come. Let’s go.”

She shared that her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner would soon welcome her 11th grandchild and expressed excitement at the idea.

Other Season 2 themes appearing in the teaser included: Kendall Jenner’s modeling career success in Paris, Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian marriage to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, and Khloe Kardashian’s search for love.

She wrote in the caption, “Season 2 of @Kardashianshulu is coming to @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America September 22. #TheKardashians.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu this September.