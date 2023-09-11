Kris Foster shares new job following disastrous season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Kris Foster didn’t impress too many viewers when she headed to Colombia to meet and marry Jeymi on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

There were so many questions about her motives, her honesty (or lack thereof), and her sobriety.

It didn’t help that she wanted to head straight to a pharmacy as soon as her plane touched down, and her relationship with Jeymi only worsened the longer they were together.

Despite actually getting married, Kris and Jeymi’s marriage fizzled out fast, and Kris returned to Alabama.

But not before turning 90 Day Fiance fans firmly against her after she put her hands on Jeymi during an explosive fight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Prior to the drama, Kris talked a lot about money, making it sound like she had quite a bit of it. She even inflated the value of a motorcycle that was stolen from her, telling Jeymi that she had intended to sell it to fund her time in Colombia.

Kris Foster reveals what she’s doing for work

Now that Kris Foster is back in Alabama, she’s also back to work and sharing what she does with fans. Or at least she’s sharing this job, as she’s claimed to have more than one.

With football back in swing, Kris revealed that she’s keeping busy and making some cash acting as a parking attendant for the University of Alabama.

She uploaded a video of herself working to TikTok on Saturday morning while wearing a bright yellow safety vest with her hair pulled back into a bun.

“Football season is upon us,” Kris exclaimed while still watching for traffic while filming.

“University of Alabama Tide Pride!! I love this Job!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Kris Foster got flamed over a GoFundMe

At least Kris is making her money honestly with her job as a parking attendant for football games.

News of her employment comes on the heels of some GoFundMe drama that had 90 Day Fiance fans even more furious than they were at Debbie Aguero for defending her.

In July, Kris set up a “sketchy” GoFundMe in an attempt to solicit donations from fans that seriously fell flat.

She claimed the donations would go to those in need, calling her mission “Ding Dong Ditch” and asking for a goal of $3,000.

Kris claimed she would use the money to buy groceries for those in need and leave them on those people’s doorsteps, hence the odd name for her now-failed endeavor.

Nearly no one donated, and many wondered what she might really be trying to do with the donation money. Soon after, Kris claimed the GoFundMe was hacked, telling those who follow her not to donate to it anymore and that she would “try to do another one.”

There hasn’t been another fundraiser of its kind since the failed “Ding Dong Ditch,” and we’re still not sure what she was trying to accomplish.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.