Kourtney Kardashian slams Kim Kardashian as ‘selfish’ and a ‘narcissist’

If you thought Season 3 of The Kardashians was full of drama, you haven’t seen Episode 1 of Season 4 yet.

Things seemed to be on the mend between Kourtney and Kim by the end of the last season, but it’s apparent that that was a short-lived remedy.

Now that both sisters have watched Season 3 and seen the edits and confessionals, tensions are back on high.

Within the first 10 minutes of Episode 1, You’re a Witch and I Hate You, Kim and Kourtney have a heated phone call regarding the drama from last season.

Kourtney expressed that she doesn’t feel that Kim cares about her or her happiness and that Kim spent all of Kourtney’s wedding complaining, which Kourtney did not appreciate.

Kim noted that everyone was worried about Kourtney, but Kourtney wasn’t buying it, as she said she was happy.

Kourtney Kardashian calls out Kim for being ‘egotistical,’ ‘selfish,’ and a ‘narcissist’

One of the first things Kourtney says to Kim on their phone call is, “You’re a f**ing witch, and I f***ing hate you!”

There’s not a lot of sisterly love going on, but it doesn’t get better from there.

Kim tries to explain her side of the story to Kourtney and asks what she can do to make things better, but Kourtney isn’t having it.

She called Kim “selfish,” “egotistical,” and a “narcissist” who only cares about herself and doesn’t care about anyone around her.

At this point, Kim revealed that they were worried about Kourtney, and all of Kourtney’s friends were worried about her, too, though Kourtney insists that she’s happiest when she’s not around her family.

Kim Kardashian reveals secret group chat against Kourtney

One thing that Kim revealed was that they have a group chat titled Not Kourtney, where all of their friends and family discuss Kourtney and what’s going on with her.

This did not sit well with Kourtney at all, who thought it was weird for them to have a separate group chat just to talk about her. Kim argued that they have these group chats for everyone, and everyone does it, to which Kourtney replied she did not have any group chats like that.

Kourtney reiterated that she was happy with her life and most content in Palm Springs with her husband, Travis Barker, and happiest being away from her family and the drama that comes with them.

Kourtney is still on The Kardashians this season, though this is reminiscent of the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kourtney and Kim ended things with high tensions, and we weren’t sure if Kourtney would be back on the show.

Kourtney was mostly absent for Episode 1, so we’ll have to wait and see how much she shows up in the rest of the season.

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.