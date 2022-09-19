Kourtney Kardashian has fans speculating she’s pregnant after eyebrow-raising selfie

Kourtney Kardashian stirred fan speculation as she posed with her hand on her belly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian has made no secret of the fact that she wants to get pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby, with the couple’s IVF journey discussed on The Kardashians.

The pair have been seen on the reality show attending appointments to check on Kourtney’s fertility, and she’s been trying various methods of staying healthy to improve her chances.

Now, fans are speculating she may be pregnant based on a recent series of selfies. Kourtney, however, did not take too kindly to the body shaming and responded back, absolutely fuming.

The POOSH founder already has three children with Scott Disick; Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, while Travis shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shana Moakler.

In the Instagram carousel, Kourtney was seen in a nude-colored bra and underwear, taking a selfie as stylists worked around her. She wore extensions, with a side-part in her hair and very bright lavender eyeshadow. She finished the look with a light pink lip, which was emphasized with lip liner.

Kourtney showed off her curves, looking confident as ever in her body, before taking part in a photoshoot for her new vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme.

The carousel featured a full-length selfie and a close-up picture showing off Kourtney’s hair that had a spiral in it above the ear. As well as sharing photos from the campaign, featuring the reality star surrounded by a bunch of colorful dots, Kourtney was seen in a picture holding her stomach.

While it appeared she thought pregnancy speculation was due to her weight, it’s very possible it was simply due to her holding her stomach.

However, Kourtney clapped back at a follower who wrote, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant?” by writing, “nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Other comments speculated further, with one writing, “Why r u holding ur belly? Love the figure but inquiring minds r curious 😘.”

Another follower speculated, “Wait are you holding a baby bump? 👼🏼.”

Kourtney revealed she took off from IVF treatments for a while

The Kardashians star appeared on the show attending an ultrasound and revealed the treatments had put her into early menopause.

In a recent interview with The Wallstreet Journal, Kourtney claimed the treatments took a toll, telling the publication, “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

However, she is preparing her body to start the process again in some unconventional ways. She will be doing a cleanse to rid her body of all toxins in order to get better-quality eggs. She will be abstaining from a myriad of things, saying, “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days.”

She added, “It’s to reset your body. You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues.”

Back in April, Kourtney complained about the rude comments she receives about her weight gain, which she claimed was due to the IVF treatments. She told her mom, Kris Jenner, that every single person on social media speculates about her being pregnant or gaining weight.

Apparently, the outspoken reality star is so done with the rude comments.