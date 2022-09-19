Kourtney Kardashian claps back at pregnancy comment: ‘you’re missing a woman’s body’

Kourtney Kardashian checks a fan who commented about her being pregnant on a recent underwear post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

A fan who body-shamed Kourtney Kardashian on her latest post quickly experienced her quick wit and sharp tongue yesterday.

It started when Kourtney Kardashian’s underwear pictures appeared on her social media.

Kourtney’s comment section was full of praise for the unfiltered, unphotoshopped shots, a rarity amongst the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While most people sang her praises, a few commenters wrote rude comments about her potential pregnancy.

Kourtney, never one to bite her tongue and known for her clap-backs, shared a piece of her mind.

@Kardashiansocial, an Instagram page for all things KarJenner, shared the exchange between Kourtney and a follower, which appears to be deleted.

The fan wrote, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant?”

Kourtney responded to the comment on her page, writing, “@mtkyash nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Kourtney Kardashian shares unfiltered photos in nude-colored underwear for Lemme

Last night, Kourtney posted unfiltered photos from behind-the-scenes at her Lemme shoot. Lemme is Kourtney’s latest business venture, featuring healthy supplements, that she has worked on for five years.

Kourtney sported a nude bandeau bra and matching underwear. She looked fantastic in the mirror selfies and fans noticed showing love in the comments.

Kourtney went full-glam with purple eyeshadow and a matching manicure. Her long dark hair was in a side part and fell down her back.

Kourtney placed one hand on her tummy, and the other held her phone in one picture. Some fans defended the commenter and used this picture as evidence.

Followers defend pregnancy speculation after Kourtney claps back

Kourtney touched her stomach in one of the photos, which pregnant women do at times with their baby bumps. Followers argued that the fan who made a comment wasn’t commenting on Kourtney’s figure but on her hand-to-belly pose.

Some even said that she made the gesture on purpose to start a conversation about her potential pregnancy.

One fan suggested that Kourtney intentionally touched her stomach to drump up publicity. The fan wrote, “She did it on purpose with the hand on her belly… and then she complains lol.”

Another pointed out, “It’s the way she’s holding her tummy,” with a fan agreeing, “Well she’s holding her hand there like she is.”

Whether or not the fan meant to body-shame Kourtney, one thing is certain: she looked amazing without a filter.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22.