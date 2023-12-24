Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker criticized after sharing first pics of baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially shared the first pics of their first baby, born last month.

He’d been kept a secret for weeks, including his official birth details, which were obtained and reported via various sources.

The couple has now introduced Rocky Thirteen via social media, with a carousel post of photos featuring their son, although none of the images reveal his face.

In their first Instagram slide, Kourtney is lying on the floor with her head on Travis’ leg as he holds Rocky close by his neck and looks at his wife.

A second photo shows just Barker’s hand and Rocky’s tiny feet sticking out from his all-black outfit.

Additional slides include Kourtney breastfeeding her newest child and the proud father planting a kiss on Rocky and holding him close.

Critics called out the couple’s ‘attention-seeking’ photos

Kourtney’s Instagram carousel post picked up over 4.2 million likes and over 18,000 comments, with many gushing over the cuteness of their baby based on the pics they saw.

However, a Reddit subforum post about the photos brought some different perspectives, as individuals called out the “attention-seeking” couple.

“The attention seeking is like a drug for them, can’t be without it for long and that picture of Travis is nightmare fuel,” one commenter wrote, with another replying that they just had the baby in November.

Several commenters mentioned they’d forgotten about the couple having a baby until now.

“Finally she was only pregnant for what felt like 2 years,” one of the individuals wrote.

“That poor kid is going to be so messed up,” one commenter wrote.

Another criticized that Kourtney and her husband gave their son the name Rocky Thirteen but added, “He’s a cute little guy.”

“There’s also a picture where she’s breastfeeding. I am entirely Pro breastfeeding, but just why on instagram?” another commenter asked.

Kourtney is easing back into her fitness routine

Nearly two months after giving birth, the reality TV star has returned to her workout routine.

On her Instagram Story, Kourtney shared a black and white video of only two feet walking on a treadmill and included an update via text over the pic.

“doing the most important job in the world…being a mommy, keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods,” she wrote.

“taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller,” Kourtney said, and closed the message with “be kind to yourself.”

Monsters and Critics previously reported Kourtney’s abundance of extra caution with health requirements surrounding the birth of Rocky Thirteen, as well as her health scare as she had to go to the hospital for “urgent fetal surgery.”

It resulted in Barker and his band, Blink-182, postponing overseas tour dates at the time so he could fly home and be with his wife at the hospital. In early September, Kourtney shared an update about the situation, thanking the doctors who helped save their baby’s life.

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for 2024 on Hulu.