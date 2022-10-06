Kourtney Kardashian admits she’s not close to Khloe Kardashian anymore

Times have changed for Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian admitted she’s not as close to her sister Khloe Kardashian as they were back when the famous family first appeared on television.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember that Khloe and Kourtney were inseparable when the show began.

They did crazy things together, including giving each other waxes and not on their eyebrows.

The two sisters even earned their own spin-off series, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.

Khloe and Kourtney remained super close even after Kourtney became a mom and Khloe married her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

However, the once unbreakable bond is no longer, and Kourtney spilled the tea on when things changed.

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian

This week Kourtney stopped by the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to chat with host Amanda Hirsch. Their talk had Amanda bringing up Kourtney and Khloe’s once thick-as-thieves relationship with Kim Kardashian on the outside at the time.

Amanda wanted to know when things changed for Khloe and Kourtney. The Poosh founder admitted that Kim and Khloe grew close when they were expecting kids at the same time.

Khloe was pregnant with True, and Kim was expecting Chicago via a surrogate.

“I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things,” Kourt expressed.

She also admitted that was the same time as when she was very unhappy doing KUWTK. Kourtney felt very ganged up on by her sisters. It was a reminder of how Khloe and Kourtney treated Kim.

At the time, Kourtney was in therapy which she said made her more sensitive than before. Kourtney recalled the infamous fight between her and Kim on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, spilling she blocked it out.

Where do Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian stand today?

The Kardashian and Jenner family has made it clear through their television shows that they fight, but the family will always remain tight-knit. Kourtney echoed that sentiment on the podcast.

Although she may not be as close with Khloe as they once were, Kourtney does feel they are in a better place than a few years ago.

“I feel like Khloe and I are good,” Kourtney shared before spilling she had just talked to her on the phone that morning at also at their kids’ school.

The relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian may not be the same, but Kourt chalks it up to life not being the same.

Kourtney’s a newlywed, having married Travis Barker earlier this year and working blending their two families. Khloe welcomed her second child, a boy, with Tristan Thompson this summer after another cheating scandal.

To listen to Kourtney’s full interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, click here.

The Kardashian airs Thursdays on Hulu.