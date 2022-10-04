Kourtney Kardashian in sheer pink lace promotes healthy digestion

Kourtney Kardashian is going sheer as she announces another drop for Lemme. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink as the reality TV star promotes a new supplement from her recently dropped Lemme line.

Kourtney dropped Lemme last month after she teased a new venture with her fans on social media. The initial drop featured three flavors of Lemme supplements with matcha, chill, and focus.

It seems that Lemme is doing well because, just weeks after the line launched, the brand is introducing another flavor.

The Poosh founder has been hard at work with her latest supplement release and a collaboration with fast fashion brand Boohoo. She also spends a lot of time engaging in PDA with Travis Barker, her husband of five months.

Kourtney made time to use her social media pages to promote the supplement brand, sharing her latest photoshoot on Instagram for her 200 million fans and followers.

The Lemme founder revealed in the post that the latest flavor would help with digestion and feature probiotics and prebiotics to facilitate gut health. She said the new product is Lemme Debloat and shared that it was a team favorite.

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in head-to-toe pink lace

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner posed on a giant pink piece of candy, shaped as her Lemme supplements.

Kourtney appeared on her back with one arm by her side and the other behind her head. The mother-of-three’s hair was in pigtails, with colorful butterfly hair clips adding a pop of color to her dark tresses.

Kourtney went completely sheer in a pink lace bodysuit with dark arms featuring opera gloves. Kourtney paired the lace bodysuit with black knee-high boots featuring stiletto heels.

The caption read, “You guys, there’s a new @lemme in town and this one is a team @lemme favorite.💞 Say goodbye to bloating and say hello to Lemme Debloat lol. Expert-formulated with 2 clinically-studied probiotics (and a prebiotic) to reduce bloating and help with digestion (to take either before or after a meal). And it tastes like heaven, per usual. 🤪 Launching on 10.11 – join the waitlist.”

Kourtney Kardashian drops Lemme supplements

Kourtney’s supplement brand was a natural partnership because, as Kardashian-Jenner fans know, the reality TV star focuses heavily on health. Kourtney’s husband Travis is a vegan and Kourtney eats plant-based most of the time.

Kourtney revealed in a caption that creating a supplement taught her about the importance of ingredients.

Her caption read, “YEeeeeEEeee!! Lemme is finally LIVE!! I’m so excited for you guys to try what I’ve been working on for so long. This process has taught me so much about ingredients and how to create the best formulations to live the most balanced life. And honestly, the Lemme taste is just insanity! We wanted them to be treat for you (and me 😋😬).”

Fans can only guess what Kourtney will introduce as the next flavor of Lemme supplements.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.