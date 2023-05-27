Kody Brown makes rare appearance on social media to attend daughter Savanah’s graduation — See the pics

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has come out of social media hibernation.

Kody has come under fire for being MIA in many social media posts commemorating his children’s milestones, such as birthdays and graduations. But now, the 54-year-old former polygamist is showing his face online.

Kody and Janelle Brown’s youngest child, Savanah, graduated high school this week, and the Sister Wives patriarch was in attendance and snapped some photos with his daughter.

Savanah and her mom, Janelle, shared the photos on Instagram in two carousel posts.

Savanah shared her photos ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in a post she captioned, “So anticlimactic.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 18-year-old was joined by several family members, including her mom Janelle, her dad Kody, and some of her siblings, including Gabriel, Garrison, and Gwendlyn.

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown’s youngest child, Savanah, graduates high school

Kody was all smiles in his father-daughter snap, standing next to Savanah, who wore her green cap and gown and a lei made of dollar bills, courtesy of her big sister, Gwendlyn.

Kody showed up for photos at Savanah’s graduation. Pic credit: @_savanahbrown_/Instagram

Kody donned a gray blazer, a green t-shirt, and a blue medallion necklace. The father of 18 had his signature curls coiffed ever so perfectly and sported a salt-and-pepper goatee.

Janelle looked radiant as she posed for a look-alike mother-daughter snap with Savanah, clad in a navy blue and white polka-dot dress. Janelle and the rest of the group were all smiles in the pic with Savanah and her siblings.

Savanah poses with her mom, Janelle, and her siblings, Gabe, Garrison, and Gwendlyn. Pic credit: @_savanahbrown_/Instagram

Janelle Brown posts a photo of her ex, Kody Brown, on Instagram

In a somewhat surprising gesture, Janelle also shared a photo of Kody in her Instagram post. Janelle posted another group shot of herself, Savanah, Gabriel, Garrison, and Gwendlyn in the first slide and a father-daughter pic of Savanah and Kody in the second.

“Savanah has graduated!” Janelle wrote in the accompanying caption. “My children are all grown up ❤️. Such a beautiful day.”

“There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past – but all is well. Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings,” Janelle concluded.

Ahead of Savanah’s graduation, Janelle shared a photo of Savanah’s graduation announcement, captioning it, “Baby girl graduates today,” along with a pic of Savanah receiving her diploma on stage.

“And she graduates!!” Janelle wrote over the photo.

Janelle shared some photos before and during Savanah’s graduation. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

In recent months, Kody has remained radio silent on social media, other than announcing his breakups with Christine and Meri. He and Janelle announced their separation during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, but neither has made any official statements regarding their split.

Kody and Janelle’s split had to do with their children

Gwendlyn, who is Kody and Christine’s biological daughter, told her YouTube followers earlier this year that she believes the reason her dad and Janelle split had to do with Kody’s relationship with his and Janelle’s children.

“So, seeing them have a hard relationship with my father was probably like a breaking point for [Janelle] where she was like, ‘This is just too much, and I don’t want to deal with him anymore if he’s going to be like this to my kids,'” Gwendlyn shared, adding that Janelle’s six kids were “going through it” with their father.

After Kody and Janelle’s split came to light during the Tell All, Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan that he was still “absolutely” willing to work on his and Janelle’s marriage.

Whether Janelle feels the same way or not remains to be seen, but judging by her recent activity on Instagram — and the fact that Kody is admittedly a monogamist with his fourth wife, Robyn — it appears that she’s happily single.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.