Kirsten receives overwhelming support from 90 Day Fiance viewers after Julio embarrasses her on TV

Julio Moya is officially in the burn book after the way he embarrassed Kirsten Yenniek on national TV, but luckily, she’s getting a lot of support from viewers.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple seemed solid when they first appeared on the show, but once Kirsten visited the U.S., it became clear that Julio was not serious about the relationship.

His plan to move to the Netherlands to live with Kirsten was a secret to his family, and once she arrived in New York to meet them, he dropped the bomb.

The shocking revelation did not sit well with his mother, who got emotional after discovering Julio’s decision to move thousands of miles away.

Julio suddenly got cold feet and tried to convince Kirsten that she should move to the U.S. instead, but she had no desire to do that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once Kirsten’s visit to New York ended and it was time for her return home, Julio revealed that he was delaying his move to the Netherlands.

However, by the next episode, he was fully dissuaded from making the move and opted to end his romance with the Dutch beauty as she cried on the video call.

Kirsten gets support from 90 Day Fiance viewers after her embarrassing breakup

After ending his relationship with Kirsten without a care in the world, 90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t exactly Team Julio.

People have been supporting Kirsten on Instagram and blasting the self-proclaimed mama’s boy for his behavior.

One viewer commented on Kirsten’s post and said, “Love it!! You deserve so much better and someone that is sure! He is coming!! 🔥”

“Class, beauty, intelligence and a beautiful smile. Thank you for demonstrating such dignity on the show😍,” exclaimed someone else.

One commenter wrote, “You are kind and genuine and you deserve the best !!!!! You’re the realest woman on that show by far !!!!!”

Another added, “Girl, you are so smart and gorgeous! You deserve soooooo much better than Julio. He did you dirty. I don’t like that guy at all! Dutch people are awesome.”

Pic credit: @kirstenyenniek/Instagram

Kirsten is doing just fine after her split from Julio

Meanwhile, Kirsten has been doing just fine since Julio has been out of her life for good, as she looks happier than ever in her Instagram posts.

Although she’s now having to relive her romance and messy breakup as it airs on TV, the 24-year-old has already moved on with her life and erased all traces of Julio from her Instagram page.

Kirsten has been spending time with friends and traveling quite a bit over the past few months.

Kirsten in South Africa. Pic credit: @kirstenyenniek/Instagram

In August, she visited South Africa with her girlfriends, and in June, she was living her best life in Ibiza.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.