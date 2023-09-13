Here’s why a photo of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates Daniele Gates and Julio Moya has viewers talking

Daniele Gates and Julio Moya might be castmates, but is there something more to their relationship?

That’s what 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers wonder after a photo of the duo popped up on social media.

In addition to appearing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Daniele and Julio seem to have something else in common.

A photograph shared on Daniele and Julio’s Instagram feeds shows the duo posing in the Seaview Ocean Bay Park parking lot geotagged in Bay Shore, New York.

In the pic, Daniele sported her new, longer blonde hair extensions and a pink maxi dress as she stood next to Julio, who wore a white polo top and plaid shorts.

The two smiled for the camera and put their arms around each other in the snap, which was captioned, “Vecinos ✨#90dayfiance #90daytheotherway #90day #pillowtalk #bayshore #longisland.”

In English, “Vecinos” translates to “neighbors,” which is a fitting caption, given where Daniele and Julio grew up. As it turns out, Daniele and Julio are both Long Island, New York natives.

However, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers questioned their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are scratching their heads after seeing Daniele Gates and Julio Moya pictured together

“Julio is that you with Danielle?” asked one curious Instagram user.

Another noted they were “so confused” by the pic, with another asking if it was, indeed, Julio in the photograph.

Daniele and Julio’s photo confused 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

“You too look good together,” commented another 90 Day Fiance fan.

Also showing up in the comments was Julio himself, who wrote, “Dope meeting a fellow cast mate, have fun in fire Island.”

Julio called meeting Daniele “dope” in the comments section. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Could Daniele and Julio be more than castmates and friends?

So, are Daniele and Julio teasing us about a possible hookup with this photo? While it’s entirely possible that the two are simply friends and castmates who share the same hometown, each has been struggling in their relationships with their significant others.

Daniele and her husband, Yohan Geronimo, seemingly broke up during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, but we’re watching them work on mending their marriage in Season 5.

Daniele and Yohan even met with a fertility specialist to discuss using an egg donor to have a child together. However, some significant cracks in their relationship have left 90 Day Fiance fans skeptical about their future together.

Question marks surround Julio and Kirsten’s relationship

As far as Julio’s relationship status is concerned, all clues point toward a breakup with his Dutch love interest, Kirsten Yenniek. The couple decided to call it quits during a video chat after Julio changed his mind about moving to The Netherlands.

Kirsten recently put Julio on blast, calling him out for comments he made during a recent interview. Kirsten felt that Julio’s remarks implied that she “forced” him to leave Long Island for The Netherlands, and she claimed his interview was “based on a lie.”

It’s unclear whether Kirsten and Yohan have met their partners’ significant others or how Kirsten and Yohan feel about Daniele and Julio’s meet-up.

But it’s interesting to note that Daniele and Julio follow each other on Instagram, although Julio and Kirsten do not. In fact, Julio and Kirsten’s Instagram activity seems to indicate they haven’t reconciled after their on-air breakup, and Yohan isn’t anywhere to be seen on Daniele’s feed in recent months, nor is she on his.

In the meantime, we will keep our eyes open for any signs that Daniele and Julio’s relationship could be more than a friendship because that would certainly be some piping hot reality TV tea.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.