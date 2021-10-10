Kinsey Rose on The Voice: Who is the singer and what is her Instagram

Kinsey Rose on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is setting up their teams for the season and the four coaches are picking and choosing their favorite competitors.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are joined this season by new coach Ariana Grande, and they have had a lot of great singers and performers to choose from.

One of these new singers is a woman named Kinsey Rose, who came out in the blind auditions and performed a great song for the coaches and fans in attendance.

She joined Team Kelly Clarkson and has a big chance to prove herself in the Battle Rounds.

Who is Kinsey Rose on The Voice?

Kinsey Rose came out in Week 1 and sang the Dixie Chicks song, Cowboy Take Me Away.

Blake Shelton turned for the country singer and Kelly Clarkson turned as well, with the two planning to go head-to-head to convince her to join their team.

Rose, a 35-year-old singer from Nashville, Tennessee, didn’t have to choose. Kelly blocked Blake and she was able to bring Rose onto her team.

She hopes The Voice will help her finally break out and make it big time.

Kinsey Rose will go head-to-head with Girl Named Tom in the first competition round as they will perform The Eagles’ Seven Bridges Road.

Where can you find Kinsey Rose on Instagram?

You can follow Kinsey Rose on Instagram at @kinseyrose.

She has over 9,700 followers so far with 1,854 posts, always giving her fans what they want to see.

Her bio reveals that several songs, including Honky Tonk Treasures, Fair Weather Love (feat. Vince Gill), and When Trucks Fly, are available on Spotify and iTunes.

She has a lot of videos on the site, including a behind-the-scenes look at her and Girl Named Tom practicing and playing together.

“I’ve already adopted them as my little brothers and sisters 😂❤️ the first run through with @girlnamedtom”

On top of Instagram, Kinsey Rose is on YouTube and she has worked hard to build that channel. She has 831 subscribers, but she has some major views on some of her videos.

The official video for When Trucks Fly has over 4,900 views

She also has some videos of her at home playing guitar and singing.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.