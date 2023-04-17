Kimberly Menzies warns against fake page requesting money in her name

Kimberly Menzies has been happy and drama free since her split from Sojaboy, but a fake page is now causing her a bit of anguish.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has found herself in hot water as someone is impersonating her on TikTok and requesting money from her supporters.

Kimberly quickly took to her Instagram Story to update her followers and announce that the TikTok account @kimberly109 does not belong to her.

She urged people not to give any money to the person or persons behind the fake account, and she also asked everyone to report the affected page.

The fake account is going all out to impersonate the TLC personality, even using the same profile photo as the one she uses on TikTok. Ironically, they’ve even stolen her quote, “Happiness and Authenticity is EVERYTHING ❤️.”

They also have several of the same photos and videos from Kimberly’s Instagram page, including her most recent snaps posted earlier this month.

Kimberly posted a screenshot of the account on her Instagram Story and wrote, “PLEASE REPORT THIS ACCOUNT ON TIKTOK. IT’S NOT ME AND THEY’RE ASKING PEOPLE FOR MONEY.WTF.”

Kimberly Menzies fake TikTok account. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kimberly Menzies warns against fake TikTok account

So far the fake TikTok account has garnered 246 followers and 349 like and claims to be a “Fan backup page.” However, Kimberly says she has nothing of the sort.

“JUST TO BE CLEAR…. I DO NOT HAVE ANY FAN PAGES OR BACK UP ACCOUNTS,” said Kimberly in another message posted on her Instagram Story.

Kimberly’s real TikTok account has 89,000 followers and 180,000 likes.

She also posted the username of her account, @itskimberly90, the same as her Instagram handle. She shared her Facebook and Snapchat usernames in the post as well.

Kimberly Menzies Instagram Story. Pic credit: @itskimberly90

“I WOULD NEVER ASK ANYONE FOR ANYTHING PERIOD,” said Sojaboy’s ex-fiance “PLEASE REPORT IT. THANKS FRIENDS.”

Kimberly’s name has been a hot topic for the past few days as rumors supposedly emerged that her ex Sojaboy wanted to reconcile with her, but the Nigerian rapper quickly shut that down.

Sojaboy says he’s not getting back with Kimberly Menzies

Sojaboy took to his Instagram and posted some photos with Kimberly from one of her trips to see him in Nigeria, but his lengthy caption caught our attention.

According to Sojaboy, he received more than “100 DMs” saying he wanted to reconcile with Kimberly, and he claims to have no such intention.

“we have no chance on getting back together bcus we find it difficult to work on our differences,” wrote Sojaboy. “as it’s right now we both have moved on and we are happy. Pls stop promoting and spreading fake news, thank you.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.