Kimberly Menzies shares throwbacks in traditional Nigerian garb

Kim Menzies appeared in a throwback photo with Usman Umar.

90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies has spent a lot of time in Nigeria with her fiance Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, and she recently shared a special throwback.

Kim often shares tribute posts to Usman and his native country on her Instagram account, and her latest one spoke about a major occasion they spent together.

In the first photo of her carousel, Kim stood posing with her hand on her hip as she looked smiling as Usman. She was clad in a dark blue hijab, and a blue and white printed long dress with vertical black stripes.

Usman was looking at Kim as he wore a white traditional hat with a swooping veil that hung below his chin. The hat also had red accents. Usman wore what appeared to be a large blue cloak that had a gold pattern all over it.

The same picture of the pair only looking at the camera together was also the last photo of her post.

As for why they were so dressed up, Kim described in her caption, “Throwback to when Usman took me to meet his King. This is a high honor in his country and it was a special night. ❤️👑.”

The second and third photos in the series were of Kim and Usman sitting in elegant chairs on either side of Usman’s “King,” who was dressed similarly to Usman.

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar are officially engaged

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Kim first propose to Usman on her trip to Nigeria and watched Usman reciprocate a surprise proposal to Kim.

The pair had trouble getting Usman’s family’s blessing for them to marry Kim as Usman’s first wife, but they were ultimately successful.

However, there was a stipulation that Kim would need to allow Usman to take a second wife to have children with.

Even more complicating, Kim and Usman spoke to their immigration lawyer about starting the K-1 visa process and learned that Usman would not be allowed to take a second wife.

Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal will meet Usman Umar

Happily Ever After? viewers last episode watched Kim ask her son Jamal to accompany her to Nigeria to meet Usman in person for the first time.

Jamal has been less than thrilled by his mother’s relationship with Usman but did say that he appreciated how much Usman was there for his mother after her mom died.

90 Day fans will have to keep watching to find out how the interaction between Jamal and Usman goes down.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.