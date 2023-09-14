Kimberly issues PSA for 90 Day Fiance critics: ‘I don’t owe you anything’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kimberly Rochelle has been getting heat from viewers, but she has a special PSA for the critics: “I don’t owe you anything.”

She made that very clear in a recent video in response to backlash over her behavior on the show.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Kimberly since she packed her bags and moved to India to marry her fiance, Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami.

Honestly, it’s been a tumultuous journey with a few blowout fights with Taj’s brother Yash and some altercations with his parents.

We saw the drama coming from the moment Kimberly stepped into that house — because who wants to live with their in-laws? Yikes! — but the psychic medium didn’t see that in her crystal ball.

Nonetheless, it has been a rocky road for Kimberly, who hasn’t been embracing the Indian culture and getting blasted online for being disrespectful.

Kimberly tells 90 Day Fiance critics that she owes them nothing

The TLC newbie has been airing her gripes on social media after the episodes play out, and most recently, she posted a video with a message for the critics.

“To Whom It May Concern: I don’t owe anyone an explanation for my choices. Watching an edited version of my journey on ’90-Day Fiance The Other Way’ doesn’t grant ownership of my life 📺💁‍♀️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in the clip, Kimberly had even more to say, and she was riled up.

“I hate to break it to you. I don’t think y’all understand that I actually don’t owe you s**t for watching the show,” said the Alabama native. “I don’t owe you anything, No explanations, none of that, so get over it!”

Meanwhile, despite the drama happening between Kimberly and her soon-to-be in-laws, the wedding is still very much on.

In the latest episode, Kimberly’s dad and stepmom arrived in India for the celebration, and they finally got the low down on the hell she’s been going through since she left the U.S.

Kimberly’s parents aired their concern and even reasoned that a ticket back to America with them might be the best choice, but did she heed their advice?

Did Kimberly and Taj get married?

Spoiler alert! There are only a few episodes left in Season 5, but if you were expecting Kimberly and Taj to call off the wedding, think again.

Nothing could dissuade Kimberly from marrying the love of her life, and based on a photo posted on Instagram, the couple beat the odds and tied the knot.

What we don’t know for sure is whether the couple is still together today — although all signs point to yes. For confirmation, we’ll have to wait for the Tell All, but don’t be surprised if these two are still going strong.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.