Kim Menzies is compared to 90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem and Baby Girl Lisa

Kim Menzies dug herself a hole with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who didn’t like Kim’s drunken antics as they watched her trying to get Usman to have sex with her when he didn’t want to.

With that said, she is being compared to fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem and Usman’s ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, who are also older white women who traveled to Africa with a possible sexual agenda.

Before the 90 Days viewers seem to be upset by Kim’s bulldozing sexual demands in the same way that they have criticized both Angela and Lisa.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are comparing Kim Menzies to Angela Deem and Lisa Hamme

A thread was started on Reddit comparing Kim to Angela Deem and Lisa Hamme under the lens of their sexual pressure on their foreign partners.

All three women have struck a nerve with 90 Day viewers who questioned their motives for going to Africa to meet up with their online partners.

The thread was titled, “Entitled white women need a lesson in consent.”

A top comment in the thread compared the women by calling them all “trash.”

While another gave their opinion by saying, “I used to think sleazy, entitled sex tourists were mostly men. 90DF taught me otherwise.”

There was another critic who summarized, “It’s the unbridled entitlement for me.”

Someone else made a point about Kim’s behavior by saying, “The fact that she says her son is going to be mad at Usman. WTF lady, your son is going to be disgusted with you when he sees this. Imagine it was a gender reversal and it was her son restlessly pressuring a female for sex.”

Can Kim Menzies win 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans back?

During the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, Kim’s outlandish behavior turned a lot of viewers against her, but can she win them back before the season is over?

It depends on how she will treat Usman after their dramatic and uncomfortable night together, where she repeatedly pressured him to have sex.

If Kim can get back to the real reason she went to Africa to meet Usman, which was to establish a connection with him that could grow into a relationship, she may have a chance to sway viewers with a possible love story.

