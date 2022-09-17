Kim Kardashian’s weight loss shocks some fans after recent appearance

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss has some fans alarmed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian‘s weight loss is shocking fans in photos of the reality star at the same place, years apart.

A fan site called Kardashian Social shared side-by-side photos featuring Kim on the James Corden show.

Both times, Kim sported blonde hair with dark roots. However, her frame was noticeably smaller during her latest appearance on the show.

Although the photos were taken five years apart, the difference between the two was shocking.

Kim lost 16 pounds to squeeze into a dress belonging to Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala. Then, Kim reportedly dropped another five pounds, bringing her total weight loss to 21 pounds.

At just 5’3″ and with an average weight, to begin with, Kim K’s weight loss is noticeable.

Kim credits her weight loss to eating healthy and working out, following a plant-based diet.

The fan account shared photos of Kim before and after her recent weight loss, and the difference was undeniable.

The before photo featured Kim in a spaghetti strap black sparkly dress, hugging her curves. Her blonde hair was in a low bun, and she smiled with her legs crossed.

The after photo from this week’s appearance featured Kim wearing a strapless silver gown with a cutout in the bodice. Kim’s bleach blonde locks were down as she smiled for the camera.

The caption read, “Kim on the James Corden show in 2017 and 2022. Kim’s talk show appearance outfits are always my favorite!”

Pic credit @kardashiansocial/Instagram

One fan wrote, “The change is so drastic” with another commenting, “Her and khloe are starting to get dangerously thin.”

A concerned follower wrote, “She is so skinny is actually concerning,” with another adding, “Not a good look.”

One fan simply commented, “Scary.”

But as Kim revealed her weight loss, she seemed satisfied with the results, telling interviewers she ate healthily to achieve the results.

Kim Kardashian appears on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Kim appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, just one week after her sister, Kylie Jenner, and mother, Kris Jenner, were guests as a duo and took a lie detector test.

While Kim didn’t take a lie detector test, she did reveal some interesting information about her next potential lover, after splitting from Pete Davidson.

Kim is not looking for love, but she plans on trying something different in the future when she begins dating again. She said, “I think my next route will… I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.