Kim Kardashian’s latest legal project is to free Master P’s brother Corey Miller

Kim Kardashian is working to free her most famous prisoner yet.

The Kardashians star often advocates for inmates that she believes were wrongfully accused.

This time around, she’s taken to helping Master P in the fight to get his brother, Corey Miller, aka C-Murder, exonerated.

Miller has been doing time since 2002 and received a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in 2009 for the shooting death of Steve Thomas.

He has always claimed to be innocent of the charges, and earlier this year even went on a hunger strike in protest of the prison conditions where he was housed at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

In March, Miller hired Ben Crump to represent him in an effort to win a fair trial, a bid backed by the NAACP Louisiana State Conference. In their announcement of support, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, and other prison reform advocates were tagged as Miller asked for their support.

Kim Kardashian speaks out in Corey Miller’s defense

On Thursday, Kim took to Twitter to explain exactly why she chose to advocate for Corey Miller and why she believes he should be freed.

In a lengthy message to her fans, Kim took aim at the investigation, writing, “Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller. The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003.”

She went on to outline the reasons she felt Miller deserved a fair trial, including the fact that Miller’s attorney attempted to withdraw from the case due to nonpayment, and when that request was denied, Kim says he “made no effort” to call defense witnesses who would testify that Miller was not the shooter.

She also wrote, “The State’s case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan.”

Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

Kim argued that because of a new Louisiana law, which says, “a petitioner who has been convicted of an offense may seek post conviction relief on the grounds that he is factually innocent of the offense for which he was convicted.”

Kim Kardashian has been instrumental in freeing several wrongfully convicted people

Corey Miller’s case is not Kim Kardashian’s first time working to free those she feels are wrongfully accused.

Previously, the reality TV icon, who is still working toward becoming a lawyer in her own right, worked to free Alice Marie Johnson, who was convicted in 1996 and was given a life sentence plus 25 years for her role in a cocaine trafficking ring.

She has also worked to help free Momolu Stewart, Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall, among others.

