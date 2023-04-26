Kim Kardashian says she’d give up reality TV to be a full-time lawyer

A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine Kim Kardashian outside of the reality TV space, but oh how things have changed.

Maybe it’s time to imagine The Kardashians star as a serious lawyer. Who knows? She might even step away from the public eye to focus on law full-time.

Kim is definitely putting in the work, with an apprenticeship program that requires her to do 18 hours of legal work each week.

The 42-year-old has already passed the baby bar — after a few attempts — but she still doesn’t have the necessary prerequisites to become a lawyer quite yet. She plans to take the bar in 2025.

However, when she does become Kim Kardashian Esq., that could mean saying goodbye to fame, paparazzi, and the spotlight for good.

Kim opened up about that possibility during a live discussion at the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday while chatting with CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

“I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager. I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just gonna be an attorney,’” shared Kim. “So you can go help my siblings. So you can still have a job.”

“I’m giving her the heads up!” added Kim laughingly.

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian would consider life without the cameras

During the lengthy chat with Poppy Harlow, Kim was asked if she would consider life without the cameras and she didn’t hesitate in her response.

“Yeah absolutely,” she said.

“There’s a lot that’s always on TV, and a lot that’s always out there, but I think my friends and my family know we really cherish a lot of our private times, and I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that,” she explained.

Kim explained that her legal journey has “really opened up my eyes to so much… there’s just so much to be done.”

Kim Kardashian has made great strides in her criminal justice work

The successful businesswoman and budding attorney has been making strides with her criminal justice work, and whether she quits reality TV or not, she wants to do a lot more work in that area.

“I would totally spend more time doing that, cameras, no cameras,” said Kim as she talked about her passion for prison reform.

Five years ago she helped to secure the release of Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence in prison for a non-violent drug offense, even lobbying former president Donald Trump to pardon her.

Since then Kim has done much more, and she’s not planning to slow down anytime soon, as she hopes it will be her “life’s most meaningful work.”

“Once I saw that I was able to make a difference I couldn’t stop there and I realized there were so many other people,” said the Hulu star.

