Kim Kardashian was ‘totally exhausted’ by Pete Davidson age difference

Kim Kardashian allegedly exhausted by the age difference with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Age is nothing but a number. However, as Kim Kardashian learned, an age difference can lead to feelings of exhaustion.

As news of Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson surfaces, the age gap is often reported as a contributing reason for the split.

According to new reports, the difference in age also left Kim exhausted.

At 41, Kim has experienced a fair share more life than the younger Pete at 28.

A source spilled the tea to Page Six, and as one could imagine, the age gap was a reason for the relationship fracture.

The source shared, “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

Relationship with Pete Davidson left Kim Kardashian’ totally exhausted’

As a billionaire businesswoman, Kim Kardashian needs all the energy she can get. But her relationship with Pete left her drained, which is certainly not good for business.

Kim has been married three times and had four children with her ex, Kanye West. While Kim has a gaggle of nannies and help, her position in life as a mother and woman in her forties prevents her from doing the same things as Pete.

The source continued, “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source added, “But Kim has four kids, and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Kim has multiple businesses and a reality TV show. The added stress of the age difference left the SKIMS CEO “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Kanye West isn’t making things better as he insults Kim’s now ex-boyfriend. Ye insultingly refers to Pete as “Skete” and took to social media today to throw a jab at the former SNL comedian.

Kanye West “kills” Pete Davidson with news article

Kanye West returned to social media with a mock news article allegedly by The New York Times.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye announced the death of Skete Davidson at age 28.

The post also referenced Kid Cudi, a former artist on GOOD Music, Kanye’s record label. The faux paper read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Kid Cudi recently walked off stage after concert-goers at Rolling Loud threw bottles at him. Cudi had replaced Ye at the last minute for the hip-hop festival, much to the dismay of Kanye fans.

Kim, understandably, was unamused by the post. A source spilled to the Daily Mail, “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.”

However, Kanye did ultimately remove the post.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.