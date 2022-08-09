Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘bummed’ over break up: ‘It’s been hard’ 

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up last week, and the ordeal has her bummed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

The break-up of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian last week has left both parties feeling bummed out.

The news comes less than one week after the split went public.

Although the pairing seemed odd to some at first, Kim and Pete appeared to have a great time together, with Pete spending time with Kim’s kids and being scheduled to appear on The Kardashians Season 2 when it premieres in September.

The SKIMS CEO, in particular, is allegedly feeling sad and “bummed” over the rupture.

According to a source, Kim and Pete doubted the relationship would work.

The source revealed, “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”

Even though both parties reportedly knew the relationship didn’t have staying power, they are both allegedly sad about the events that transpired.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up because of major differences

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are two public figures, but there are a lot of differences between the two, and their ages are a big factor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pete, 28, has never been married and has no children. Kim on the other hand is 41 and has three marriages under her belt and four children under the age of ten.

Compounding issues is the coastal difference, with Pete spending most of his time in New York and Kim working primarily out of her native Los Angeles.

The two managed the different variables for nine months, but the lifestyle differences remained.

However, the break-up doesn’t appear to be acrimonious, with each showing respect for one another. As for Kim’s feelings toward Pete, she “has his back.”

Pete Davidson will appear on The Kardashians Season 2

The news of Pete and Kim’s break-up came mere weeks after Pete’s presence on Season 2 of The Kardashians went public.

A trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians featured many lifestyle changes, including Kim discussing her exciting new relationship. The new relationship, of course, was that with SNL funnyman Pete.

In a notable scene, Kim asks Pete to join her in the shower, causing the former SNL star to drop his phone and run to the bathroom.

Although the relationship was short, it should be interesting to see a behind-the-scenes look at the brief love affair and subsequent ending.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.