Kim Kardashian threw daughter Chicago Hello Kitty-themed birthday — See the extravagant decor

Kim Kardashian celebrated Chicago’s 5th birthday with a Hello Kitty-themed bash. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian loves a themed party – and for her youngest daughter’s fifth birthday, the reality star went all out.

Over the weekend, the family celebrated Chicago’s special day with a Hello Kitty-themed extravaganza that featured face painting, slime making, and a candy buffet.

The SKIMS mogul shared a glimpse of the festivities on TikTok, including peeks at the extravagant décor. For the occasion, Kim’s usually spare Calabasas mansion was transformed into a five-year-old’s Instagram Explore page.

Clips from the party showed hundreds of pink balloons stacked from floor to ceiling, along with cardboard Hello Kitties decked out with custom “Chi” chains and slides leading into an indoor ball pit.

Kim even rolled out a pink carpet for Chicago’s big day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The birthday girl wore bright pink braids in her hair and a pink dress covered in repeating crystal-studded Hello Kitty.

As seen in one clip, Kim wore a t-shirt that said, “I Love You Chicago.” The video was soundtracked with Kim saying, “Happy birthday, Chicago. I love you so much. I can’t believe you’re five years old.”

Kim Kardashian shares sweet tribute to daughter Chicago

The TikTok video, posted on Monday to the account that Kim shares with her 9-year-old daughter North, showed Kim’s Calabasas, California, mansion all set up for the party.

It also showed an extravagant Hello Kitty-themed feast, including a customized ramen bar, a grilled cheese station (complete with pink cheese), a “waffle pop” cart, and milkshakes.

There was also, of course, an enormous Hello Kitty cake.

Hello Kitty grilled cheese. Pic credit: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Earlier in the day, Kim took to Instagram to share a special birthday tribute to the daughter she called her “twin,” writing that she was “so so proud” of Chicago and that being her mom was “the best feeling in the entire world.”

The reality star shared a series of photos of herself and Chicago wearing matching fuzzy pajamas while they snuggled in bed.

“You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world,” Kim wrote in the caption, “and I just love you so much!”

The Kardashians celebrate Chicago’s birthday

Kim shares North and Chicago, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

While most of the Kardashian-Jenner crew turned out for the party, it’s unlikely that Kanye was present, as he has reportedly been living in a hotel in Beverly Hills with his new “wife,” 27-year-old Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, whom Kim is reported to “hate.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.