Kim Kardashian shows Instagram her curvy behind as Kanye West enjoys KFC in video

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kim Kardashian set Instagram on fire with her intensely bright bra and curvy bum.

And while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star was modeling the psychedelic art of her skin-tight styles, her husband Kanye West was busy seeking out and eating KFC.

The entire sequence played out on Instagram, with Kim and Kanye delighting KUWTK fans with their very different pursuits.

Kim Kardashian is all about the clothes in Instagram photos

Kardashian shared a variety of photos with Instagram, beginning with her own fashion show.

In the first photo, Kim sprawled in a chair; arms flung wide open to show off that boldly bright bra.

Keep scrolling, and you’ll see Kardashian aiming to flaunt every curve, from her toned shoulders to her tiny waist to her curvy hips, in psychedelically bright styles.

And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t stop there.

One cleverly shot photo portrayed Kanye West in the foreground, intently bent over an enormous bucket of KFC as he enjoyed a drumstick rather than watch his wife model.

Kim is seen in the background through a mirrored image.

Kim also shared a photo snapped from the rear, with the mom of Psalm, Saint, Chicago, and North West perched on an over-sized bike to show off her curvy bum.

And yes, for fans of the rapper/fashion designer also known for his Sunday Service Experiences, there’s more of Kanye in the sequence.

Kim Kardashian poses with Kanye West: It’s all about the KFC in Instagram video

Kardashian saved the best image for last in her Instagram post. And it’s not just a photo but a complete video captured for social media.

In the video, Kim and Kanye are seen staring intently at an Internet image of a KFC menu.

Kardashian and West seem to be debating which order is best. After having decided, the two march up to the KFC counter to order up their selection.

The comment section revealed that fans enjoyed and appreciated the contrast between Kim showing off designer attire and Kanye focused on fast food.

Celebrity stylist Simone Harouche proclaimed Kardashian to be on fire, with a flood of fire emojis. Olivia Pierson, from the reality TV show Relatively Nat & Liv, made it clear that she caught onto the cleverness of the content with her #CONTENT hashtag.

Of course, there are always those who have something negative to say. In this case, KUWTK followers weren’t all thrilled with the choice of KFC.

“Kanye eating KFC?! Oh hell naw that’s not healthy!” scolded one commentator.



“this must be a special KFC where they don’t use the cloned chicken,” joked another.

Known for her dedication to her dieting, Kim announced on her Instagram stories in spring 2019 that she was “eating all plant-based when I am home.”

Kardashian made the vow to follow a plant-based diet just three months after Beyonce pleaded with fans to go meat-free, pointed out Us Weekly.