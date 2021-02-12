Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Kim Kardashian shares more proof that daughter North is a talented artist


Kim Kardashian wearing a light green dress, posing at the People's Choice Awards.
Kim Kardashian posing at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/lmagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian shares more proof that her daughter North is a talented artist, following the weird controversy surrounding seven-year-old North’s painting of a mountain and some trees.

The whole affair began when fans doubted that North did, in fact, paint the mountain and, like a bear protecting her cub,

Kim went on Instagram to shut those rumors down. Kim has since been vindicated by both a TikTok video, filmed by the daughter of North’s art teacher and North’s best friend’s mother, Tracy Romulus, who shared a photo of the painting her daughter created in the same class.

And now, as the tale of the seven-year-old “art thief” comes to an end, Kim has shared yet more evidence of North West’s artistic genius, a hand-painted Hermes bag.

The Hermes bag North painted when she was one year old

In a video on her Instagram story, Kim told followers, “I just wanted to look at this masterpiece, guys. This bag North painted for me when she was not even 1 years [sic] old.”

The bag was gifted to Kim on her 34th birthday by her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West and is allegedly worth $20,000.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Way back in 2014, Kanye had baby North finger paint the $20,000 bag for her mother, covering it in a little orange handprint and splotches of blue and yellow. (Most children make their mothers cheap jewelry or macrame owls for their birthdays, but North West isn’t most children.)

After letting Kim ooh and ah over the Hermes bag, Kanye showed her a video of their one year old hard at work on her first masterpiece, Kim’s birthday present!

According to Kim’s instagram story, she thought it was painted by a new artist before she saw the video, and was amazed to find out that it was actually her daughter.

Of course, Kim shouldn’t have been surprised. Artistic talent runs in North’s blood.

North’s father Kanye West was also talented artist growing up

In addition to posting a video of her Hermes bag, Kim shared a throwback photo of Kanye West’s old artwork and used emojis to imply that art was in North’s DNA.

Throwback to some of her dads art work that he did when he was a kid. DNA emoji, DNA emoji, DNA emoji, DNA emoji.
Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram.

It should be noted that Kanye West was actually less of a kid and more of a teenager when he created those pieces, but the sentiment is still the same: like father like daughter.

Kim seems determined to tell her critics to back off and to stop doubting her child. After all, should we really be doubting a girl who designed her first high-fashion piece when she was a toddler?

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!

