Kim Kardashian says goodbye to blonde as Chris Appleton restores her brunette hair color

Kim Kardashian is back to her brunette roots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kim Kardashian’s blonde era has officially come to an end.

The reality star, 42, is best known for her signature chocolate brown locks; but last spring, Kim debuted a new ultra-platinum blonde color as part of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look for the 2022 Met Gala.

Then, at the beginning of December, Kim changed things up once again, opting for a warmer, more honeyed blonde shade for Art Basel week in Miami.

Now – as celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton confirmed on his Instagram – Kim is back to her brunette roots.

Earlier this week, the self-described “hair artist” shared a short video to his 3.3 million Instagram followers in which Kim, now once again dark-haired, blew kisses for the camera as he fluffed out her loose curls.

“Shesssss [sic] back,” he captioned the video, adding a brunette emoji.

Kim Kardashian debuts newly dark hair at family Christmas party

On Christmas Eve, followers of Kim and her 9-year-old daughter North West’s shared TikTok account got a sneak peek at the new hue.

The mother-daughter duo shared a six-second clip of them lip-syncing to Mariah Carey, while in the background, Appleton could be seen putting some finishing touches on the reality star’s soft curls.

A day later, the star showed off her new look at the family’s extravagant Christmas party, which this year was held at the sprawling Calabasas estate owned by Kim’s sister Kourtney and her new husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

There, Kim posed for a festive photo shoot with her precious kids in a sleek one-shoulder silver column gown that set off her newly dark hair.

From blue to bubblegum: Kim’s bold hair looks through the years

Though Kim is best known for her trademark brunette waves, she does not shy away from experimenting with a bit of bold color. In 2017, the Skims founder mixed things up with a blue shoulder-length bob, and the following year, she briefly tried out a bubblegum shade of bright pink.

The star’s most recent big change-up was her Met Gala platinum look, inspired by Marilyn Monroe. On the last season of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim revealed that the bleaching process had taken 30 consecutive hours to complete.

“Tomorrow is Met Monday,” the star shared in a confessional, “and I didn’t get a lot of sleep because we had to pull an all-nighter to dye my hair blonde.”

“It is what it is,” the star said.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.