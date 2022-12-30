Kim Kardashian not ruling out fourth marriage, more kids after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian says she’s okay with remarrying and having more kids. Pic credit: ©️ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian admitted in a podcast interview she would remarry for the fourth time and have more children if she met the right partner.

The 42-year-old told the IRL podcast host, Angie Martinez, she is currently focused on raising her four children and the difficult task of co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

The Kardashians star is mother to North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and is surprisingly hands-on with their daily care. The busy mom claims she has one assistant to help her with her youngest two children in the morning, and the rest she does alone.

Kim says she’s in the “fun zone” of being single and enjoying her time alone and with friends until she meets her special person.

Kim also admitted she has been tested over the last year with situations that aren’t her own doing, but she’s expected to be responsible for fixing. She spoke candidly and broke down in tears about her ex-husband Ye’s frequent public controversies making it difficult to protect their children from the fallout.

Kim also addressed the fallout with the fashion designer brand Balenciaga whom she collaborated in recent years. She felt her temperament made her uniquely qualified to deal with her stressful lifestyle.

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears recounting Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s controversies

Although Kim Kardashian has been separated from her now ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West for two years, his actions are still felt deeply by her through her need to shield their children from his confrontational behavior. His behavior has made him a hot candidate to cancel in recent years.

Kim broke down while recalling how hard it was to co-parent with Ye and keep her kids from hearing and seeing the backlash. She tearfully mentioned she had the best relationship with her late father and desires the same bond for her children with their father.

She choked up while telling the host “Co-parenting is really f***ing hard.”

Kim says she not only monitors social media for her kids, she monitors the kids at school to make sure Ye’s antics aren’t mentioned to them.

Kim Kardashian thinks she’s the only one equipped to deal with her stressful life

Between her controversies and her exes, Kim Kardashian expressed she’s the only person she knows capable of dealing with her life. She doesn’t know where her well of strength comes from, but she has the right temperament to cope with what her complicated life throws at her.

Kim likes to create a zen environment that’s neutral as possible to help her relax. She said it’s important to let things go after going through the motions. She allows herself to cry, and then she can move on.

She told the host her relationship with Ye felt like her first real marriage, but she has concerns moving on will be complicated, because of his involvement in her life. Ye’s toxic obsession with her relationship with Pete Davidson, whom he publicly called “Skeet”, was problematic and concerning.

She feels she can’t bring an innocent person into the chaos of her life.

The single mom of four still holds hope that there is a perfect man out there for her, and she will meet him someday with divine intervention.

Watch the full IRL podcast interview hosted by Angie Martinez here:

The Kardashians on Hulu are currently on hiatus.