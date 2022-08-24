Kim Kardashian reveals Hailey Bieber as her ‘favorite drinking buddy’ 

Kim takes five shots with ‘confidant’ Hailey Bieber. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has made it Instagram official that Hailey Bieber is her “favorite drinking partner.”

The Kardashians star shared a behind-the-scenes pic of her pal Hailey while recording an episode for the model’s YouTube channel.

Hailey, daughter of Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin, has been a friend of the KarJenner family for years.

Hailey’s introduction to the famous family occurred when she developed a close friendship with the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner.

Through Kylie, Hailey was introduced to fellow model Kendall Jenner whom she now considers one of her best friends.

But it seems the Rhode skincare founder is also close to Kim and invited her to film an episode of Who’s in My Bathroom.

Hailey Bieber has recorded a new episode of Who’s in My Bathroom? with guest star Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian joins Hailey Bieber in her bathroom to share a drink

While the news of their split may have been a shock to fans, it seems the end of Kim and Pete Davidson’s relationship has not slowed the SKIMS founder down.

Recently, Kim has enjoyed time with her children and sisters while also taking time to promote new partnerships.

Most recently, Kim sat down with Hailey to play a game of Truth or Shot in an upcoming episode of Hailey’s YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?

Kim went to Instagram Stories to share a cute photo of model Hailey holding a shot glass and a bottle of Kendall’s newly released Eight Reserve by 818 with her 329 million followers.

Kim captioned the quick snap saying, “@haileybieber who is a long time friend and confidant, really just always aims to tell the truth and got me to take 5 shots in ‘truth or shot’ today. She is my favorite drinking buddy [trophy and white heart emoji] #whosinmybathroom.”

In the past, it’s been shared that Kim is not a big drinker and does so very infrequently. In recent years, Kim has gotten a bit more flexible with her drinking habits.

Recent footage from one of Kylie’s birthday bashes showcased Kim’s inability to take a shot. Though it seems the KKW beauty owner was able to keep the alcohol down this time.

Kim speaks to Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on a new Apple TV show

But Kim isn’t just hanging out with friends post-breakup. Fans can expect to see the aspiring lawyer in the new Apple TV+ series Gutsy.

Apple TV’s upcoming eight-part docuseries features the mother-daughter duo, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, as they hit the road.

According to Apple, viewers watch the Clintons “celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them … as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.