Kim Kardashian punches sister Kourtney in Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer

The trailer for the new season of Keeping up with the Kardashians has been released, and it has a few shockers!

For one, there seems to be a physical altercation between Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney!

The sisters are feuding

The tension between Kourtney and her sisters Kim and Khloe have been brewing for some time.

However, scheduling problems during a family Christmas photo shoot was the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” and the feuding has only heightened since then.

On one episode Kourtney made it known that she has “different values” than her family. During an argument with the sisters, she told Khloe, “We have a disgusting family,” adding, “I’m ashamed to be part of people like that, it’s just gross. I’m not going to be filming with some f***ing c**t like Kim.”

Kim and Khloe, who seem to have paired up against their big sister, had a laundry list of criticisms about Kourtney as well, with Kim even saying Kourtney was the “least interesting to look at.”

The tension between the sisters has been evident throughout each episode, despite Kris Jenner attempting to intervene.

The new trailer shows that the episode has picked up right where the sisters left off, with tensions high.

The clip shows a scene where all three sisters are in a room. We see an exasperated Khloe saying, “Why do you have to have an attitude?” with Kourtney responding, “Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours.”

In another scene, Kim and Kourtney are arguing, but things escalate when Kourtney throws at an item at her sister, at which Kim responded, “Don’t ever come at me like that,” then throws a punch at her big sister.

In the clip, we also see Kim talking to Khloe about an awkward encounter with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

KUWTK will have a new timeslot

The physical altercation is not the only surprise that KUWTK has in store for viewers. The popular series, now going into its 18th season, has aired on Sunday nights for as far back as I can remember.

However, the trailer reveals that the upcoming season of the E Online Show will now air on Thursday nights.

Kourtney might quit KUWTK

During the last season, we saw Kourtney wrestling with the prospect of leaving the show for good, so this might very well be her last stint on the popular reality series that made her famous.

During a 2019 interview with Paper magazine, the oldest in the Kardashian Klan was asked if she would be okay if the cameras went away and she replied, “I would be very happy.”

Furthermore, Kourtney confessed in the magazine that “I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” and continued, “Sail away. No one will ever see me again.”

This rocky relationship with her sisters might very well be the catalyst for Kourtney to finally exit the show and sail away with her three kids.

We will have to Keep up with the Kardashians when the new season premiers to see how this one plays out.

KUWTK returns to our TV screens on March 26.