Kim Kardashian joins daughter North for ‘silly time’

Things are getting silly at the Kardashian house. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian has been enjoying some “silly time” with her daughter, 9-year-old North.

The mom-and-daughter duo has been showing off their dancing skills with a fun video.

To a remix of the song 1001 Arabian Nights, by the group Ch!pz, North danced around her pink bedroom while Kim laughed and clapped along.

The video was posted on Tuesday to their joint TikTok account, as Kim joined her “bestie,” North, for the goofy family dancing.

The video was captioned “Silly time with my Northie.”

In the clip, North paired basketball shorts with a designer tee featuring her famous mom. The shirt, which shows Kim in a lace corset eating an ice cream cone, is part of Dolce & Gabbana’s just dropped spring/summer collection, which Kim herself helped to design.

For their mother-daughter time, though, the mogul opted to be cozy in a gray pajama set.

Dancing videos are a common feature of Kim and North’s shared account, where they have more than 10 million followers.

Kim Kardashian joins North for mother-daughter ‘silly time’

At nine years old, North West is already an expert poster, often sharing multiple TikToks in a day.

In these videos, North can often be seen dancing, joined by Kim or her cousins or siblings. The celebrity scion also shares detailed skincare routines using products from her mom’s line, SKKN by Kim.

Taking after the KKW Beauty founder, North has also shown a passion for makeup.

She has done a full face for her aunt Kylie Jenner and has even dabbled in special effects.

Sometimes Kim lends her face as a canvas. Over the summer, the reality star let North transform her into “Mommy Minion,” complete with a full face of yellow eyeshadow and black eyeliner goggles.

Earlier this month, North again picked up her brushes to turn Kim into the Grinch. The SKIMS founder, always a good sport, changed into green pajamas to model the finished look.

In an interview with Allure, Kim recently revealed that North was “really into” makeup.

“She’s really good at it,” the star raved.

North West takes Kardashians fans behind the scenes on TikTok

More recently, North took her TikTok followers inside the Kardashian-Jenner family’s extravagant Thanksgiving celebration.

Now the Kardashians are gearing up for Christmas. Earlier this week, North shared another TikTok in which she hung some ornaments on their glittering tree.

Her selections included one ornament shaped like a hundred-dollar bill, and another shaped like a camera.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.