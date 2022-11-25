North West takes TikTok inside Kardashian Thanksgiving

The Kardashians celebrated Thanksgiving this year at Kim’s Hidden Hills estate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

America’s royal family, The Kardashian-Jenners usually go all out for Thanksgiving, and this year was no exception.

Thursday’s festivities – which took place at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills estate – were captured on TikTok by her eldest daughter, nine-year-old North West.

A series of videos posted to Kim and North’s joint account showed a beautiful fall-themed tablescape laden with mountains of desserts, including at least seven different pies, plus donuts and a DIY s’mores bar.

The hostess also added a unique monarchic touch to the decor with a series of royal-family-style portraits.

Every guest at Kim’s event – including the elusive Rob Kardashian – got their own custom portrait, that showed them posed against a black background while decked out in royal garb. But only matriarch Kris Jenner was depicted with a crown.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and as yet unnamed) sons – with both babies’ faces concealed.

Notably missing from the gallery wall were Kardashian exes Scott Disick, Kanye West, and Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian enjoys Friendsgiving feast

Tristan may not have been at the dinner table Thursday, but he wasn’t far from mind.

The Chicago Bulls player recently joined Kim at Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention facility outside of Malibu, to share a “Friendsgiving” feast.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kardashian – an aspiring lawyer and a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform – wished a happy Thanksgiving to “all of the men and women that are away from their families this year” due to mass incarceration.

The reality star wrote that her favorite part of the visit to Camp Kilpatrick was “going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are.”

“I can’t wait to see them all come true,” Kim added.

The Kardashians have ‘so much to be thankful for’

On Instagram, some fans applauded Kim’s efforts to shed light on an important issue. But others focused more on Tristan’s presence and criticized Kim for spending time with sister Khloe’s philandering ex.

Tristan and Khloe have two children together, a four-year-old daughter True, and a newborn son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

On the season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters met the newest addition to their growing brood.

“I love the idea of a blended family,” Kourtney shared in a confessional. “The more kids the merrier. More people to love – it’s a beautiful thing!”

“We have so much to be thankful for.”