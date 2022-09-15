Kim Kardashian is not looking for love after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian is just fine with being single. Pic credit: Hulu

Kim Kardashian may be single again, but she’s not looking for love after she split from Pete Davidson last month.

Although the reality TV star isn’t ready to jump back into the dating pool, Kim does have a vision for what she wants from her love life in the future.

Kim’s love life remains a hot topic on and off reality television

As the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians nears, Kim and her family are hitting the press circuit to promote the Hulu show.

It should come as no surprise that Kim’s personal life was brought up as she discussed the upcoming season of The Kardashians in a recent interview.

What might be surprising is what Kim revealed about being single and what she wants from her next relationship.

Kim Kardashian is in no rush to date following Pete Davidson break up

Last night Kim stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden. Kim stunned in a long silver strapless dress with a plunging neckline that also had a cut-out of her abs.

After James discussed Kim’s bracelets, which he said reminded him of a pipe from underneath a sink, the host brought up her single status.

Kim admitted she was happily single as James wondered just how the reality TV star and business mogul looks for love.

“I haven’t really thought about it because I just, I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school and all of that,” she spilled.

Kim reveals her vision for dating future when she’s ready

In the past, Kim has had very high-profile romances with athletes or celebrities. However, when she gets back into the dating scene, Kim plans to shake things up.

“I think my next route will; I feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working whatever I’m doing,” Kim expressed.

The Kardashians star went on to suggest going to a hospital or law firm to find her next love.

Kim listed a scientist, a neuroscientist, a biochemist, a doctor, and an attorney as what she might be envisioning for her future partner.

James and Kim didn’t just dish her love life the entire time. Kim told a hilarious story about Kris Jenner taking over one of Kim’s most iconic photoshoots. The reality TV star gave an update on her lawyer dream revealing she’s halfway through law school.

As for Season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashians teases that fans are going to be surprised at just how vulnerable the famous family is on-screen.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.