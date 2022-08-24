Kim Kardashian is excited to date someone older after split from Pete Davidson 

Kim Kardashian is looking to try something new and date someone older. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian is ready to try something new after dating a guy nearly 15 years her junior.

A few weeks after she and her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, called it quits, sources report the reality star is on the prowl.

A well-connected insider spoke with E! Online and spilled the tea.

According to sources, Kim is already “asking who she should date next.”

Kim’s eagerness to date is a good indicator that the SKIMS CEO isn’t experiencing too much heartache for her lost love.

Meanwhile, the source continues that all her friends are “constantly trying to set her up” with prospective dates.

The source adds that Kim “has plenty of options.”

A reported point of contention in Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson was the age difference between the two. At 28 years old with no kids, Pete had less to anchor him down and could act more impulsively.

Kim, on the other hand, is 41 years old with four kids. Acting on impulse was not in the cards for Kim, who needed stability for her children.

Perhaps because of lessons learned in her last relationship, Kim wants something new. The source continued, “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life.”

They concluded, “She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

Kim Kardashian’s past and present relationships

Dating an older man is not a concept foreign to Kim Kardashian.

When Kim was 19, she married a music producer ten years older than her named Damon Thomas. Things didn’t work out between the two, and she filed for divorce in 2004.

After her first marriage, Kim dated Reggie Bush, four years younger, and Nick Lachey, seven years older.

Kim also married former NBA player Kris Humphries–he was four years younger than her. The relationship was ill-fated, however, and Kim filed for divorce after 72 days.

Kim’s third marriage to Kanye West didn’t appear to be a charm; the producer and rapper was four years her senior.

At 28 years old, Pete was 13 years younger than Kim, which seemed to be the biggest age gap yet. It appears Kim is having a full-circle moment and if sources are accurate, she will try her luck with an older guy.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.