Kim Kardashian accused of copying Naomi Campbell — Here’s how the supermodel responded

Kim Kardashian once said fans made her relationship with Naomi Campbell “some scandalous thing.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide, ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Naomi Campbell seemingly agreed with her fans that Kim Kardashian stole her look.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 41, debuted her Vogue cover story for the publication’s March issue. Although she opened up about divorcing Kanye West, motherhood, and choosing herself, some fashion lovers focused on her outfit choices.

The SKIMS founder posed similarly to past icons in the shoot, including Campbell. The model then replied to the comparisons via Instagram.

Naomi Campbell ‘liked’ a post shading Kim Kardashian

Following Kardashian’s cover story, Instagram user @diet_prada posted some of them on their page. The account shared side-by-side photos of her looks next to celebrities such as Beyonce, Nina Simone, and Campbell.

Kardashian posed in a white bodysuit and high bun in the first picture. Alongside the post was a screenshot of Beyonce from her “Sorry” music video. For the second example, they revealed a photo of Kardashian turning to her right side while wearing a stunning pair of gold earrings. Many fans noticed the snap looked similar to one of Simone’s famous portraits.

The third picture showed Kardashian in a white crop top, bustier, and a penciled skirt. Next to the photo stood Campbell, who wore a similar outfit for her Vogue 2020 cover.

“Kim and Vogue said ‘Black History Month,’” @diet_prada captioned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over 200,000 Instagram users agreed with the photos and caption underneath the post. Although she didn’t comment, Campbell pressed “like” on side-by-side comparisons.

Pic credit: @diet_prada/Instagram

Kim Kardashian once addressed her and Naomi Campbell’s comparisons

Campbell’s social media response came after years of allegedly feuding with Kardashian. Despite the KKW Beauty founder stating the Star actor is one of her fashion icons, some fans believed she wanted to steal her shine. In 2019, social media commenters bashed Kardashian for wearing several of Campbell’s past runway looks. When asked about the comparisons, though, the mother of four stated that she and the cover girl are on good terms.

“It’s funny because people were writing about it like it was some scandalous thing,” Kardashian told People. “I’ve always been so open that she is the ultimate fashion and glam muse. She’s got the best runway looks.”

“[Campbell] and I have talked about it and laughed that it has become such a big deal because I’ve always been so upfront with her privately about how she is my forever fashion and glam muse,” she continued.

As for Campbell, she has brushed off questions regarding her alleged drama with Kardashian. However, she briefly commented on The Kardashians star’s first Vogue cover story with West.

“That’s Anna Wintour’s choice to put them on the cover of her magazine,” she said when asked about Vogue’s choice, per HollywoodLife. “Who’s to question it?”